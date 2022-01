FOXBORO (CBS) — With a third matchup with the Bills in this weekend’s Wild Card round, this is not the weekend for the Patriots to be dealing with depth issues in their secondary. Alas, the Patriots are dealing with some depth issues in their secondary. Jalen Mills is currently on the Reserve/COVID list and may not be cleared in time for Saturday night’s game. Kyle Dugger has been limited at practice all week with the same hand injury that kept him out of Week 18’s loss to the Dolphins. If neither can play on Saturday, it will leave the New England...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO