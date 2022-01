OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County announces a change to the number of new positive case counts for the week of Jan. 3 through Jan. 9 that was reported yesterday. The correct number is 2,157 new cases. This was due to the removal of positive test results which had already been reported earlier in the week. On Jan. 4, after the duplicate positive test results were removed, the actual number of new positives for that day was 205.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO