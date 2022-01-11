ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany Sales: BMW 3 Series models dominate the premium segment

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to data compiled from the German Federal Moto Transport Authority, the BMW 3 Series was by far the best-selling premium car in Germany in 2021. The sales report shows once again how different each market is from each other. While the U.S. market sees Tesla sitting at the top of...

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

MotorAuthority

Vinfast unveils 5 EVs at 2022 CES, confirms pricing for first US-bound models

It was only in 2018 that Vinfast arrived on the scene with its first vehicles, a sedan and crossover based on donor BMW platforms. Since then the Vietnamese automaker has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and established a presence in the U.S., with the first two U.S.-bound vehicles, the VF8 (previously VF E35) and VF9 (previously VF E36) crossovers, unveiled last November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
CARS
Pistonheads

BMW M registers record sales for 2021

Don't say you weren't warned! Just two days ago we hinted that BMW M might get a lot of exposure on PH this year as it celebrates the big 5-0, and here we are once more. Yes, it's another sales story, but it confirms that M Division is entering the anniversary year in rude health. Sales were up 13 per cent on 2020, making it a record-breaking year. In fact, 2021 saw 163,542 BMW M cars delivered to customers across the globe.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M340i fights Mercedes-AMG A35 in wet sedan drag race

There’s no beating around the bush – the BMW M340i is not a real M car, much like the Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan is not a full-fat AMG either. These “lite” versions of performance models bridge the gap between a normal trim level and the flagship. Some would argue they offer the best balance between comfort and performance for the right price without prioritizing one of these two attributes to the detriment of the other.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW 3 Series Facelift to enter production in July 2022

The BMW 3 Series Facelift unveil is just months ahead. The refreshed midsize sedan and touring will go into production July 2022 and will continue until 2025 (sedan) and 2026 (touring). The 3 Series as we know it will be replaced by the NK generation (Neue Klasse) which is an electric-focused platform.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw X1#Bmw 3 Series#Bmw X5#Vehicles#The Tesla Model 3#Glc#Mercedes C Class#Mercedes Gla
CarBuzz.com

BMW Plans To DOUBLE Sales Of EVs This Year

BMW has released an onslaught of electric vehicles over the past 12 months, the latest duo being the polarising BMW iX SUV and the classily styled BMW i4. While the German automaker is yet to release its global sales figures for 2021, reports suggest the luxury car brand delivered 2.2 million units, setting a new record.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

This BMW E28 5-Series Is Bathed In Real Gold And Has 500 HP

In the world of customized BMW E28-generation 5-Series models, you’d be hard-pressed to find one quite as unique as this. This particular E28 is an M535i and has been extensively modified by a British chap. It hasn’t just undergone comprehensive visual modifications but the powertrain has also been upgraded, ensuring that this is not a case of all show and no (extra) go.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW 6 Series and i8 still generated 73 sales in the US last year

We’ve already established that 2021 was a record year for BMW by racking up more than 2.2 million sales to comfortably beat Mercedes for the first time in five years. After looking closer at the numbers for the United States market, we were surprised to find the defunct 6 Series in the sales chart for the fourth quarter. A grand total of two people bought a 6er between September and December last year.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW delivers record sales in 2021 despite COVID-19 and chip shortages

BMW hast just issued their sales report for the U.S. market and the results were extraordinary, considering the challenging automotive landscape of 2021. BMW USA sales increased 20.8% or 336,644 units compared to the 278,732 vehicles sold in 2020. But the sales success is a global affair. According to BMW Board Member responsible for Sales & Marketing – Pieter Nota – the Munich-based automaker set a new sales record globally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BMW BLOG

Photo Comparison: BMW iX M60 vs Tesla Model X

When the BMW iX M60 hits the market, it’s going to be compared to one car more than any other — the Tesla Model X. Naturally, being the household name in EVs, Tesla is the brand by which all other EVs are measured and its Model X is easily the most famous electric SUV. It’s also the fastest electric SUV currently on the market, so it’s the natural competition for the iX M60.
HOME & GARDEN
pbs.org

2022 Nissan Frontier & 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible

Join us this week as we explore new hauling-horizons in Nissan’s new Frontier. Then, Pat Goss has dollars-and-cents advice for after an accident. And Greg Carloss goes over the edge at a much slower pace. Finally, top-down luxury with speedy fun in BMW’s 4 Series Convertible.
CARS
teslarati.com

The Tesla Model 3 was a force to be reckoned with in Germany’s Dec 2021 vehicle sales

Vehicle registration data from December 2021 has revealed that Tesla is quite a force to be reckoned with in Germany, with the Model 3 performing particularly well in the country’s general auto market. This is especially impressive considering the fact that Teslas sold in Germany today are still imported from China and the United States due to Giga Berlin still not being allowed to operate.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Your Eyes Will Hurt With This BMW 3 Series’ Aftermarket LED Headlight Job

The fifth-generation BMW 3-Series, codenamed E90, was a pretty solid competitor in the premium sedan segment. However, more than a decade and two generations later, it is a quite affordable car in the used car market leading to questionable modifications – like the custom poorly-installed aftermarket LEDs on the pictured example that was posted on Reddit.
CARS
BMW BLOG

A new comprehensive review of the BMW i4 M50 – VIDEO

Our friend Kyle Conner was just at the 2022 CES and shared with us some exclusive content from the BMW exhibit. First, he gave us an overview of the BMW iX Flow, next the BMW Theater Screen and lastly, the BMW iX M60 and the new Iconic Sounds by Hans Zimmer. While on-site, Kyle also spent some time with the brand-new BMW i4 M50 electric gran coupe. Kyle is an expert in the field of electrification as his Youtube channel focuses mostly on electrified cars, so this review touches on a lot of interesting points.
CARS
Autoblog

2023 BMW 7 Series going heavy on technology and output

The next-generation BMW 7 Series is expected to enter production later this year before rolling out to global markets around early 2023. Based on reports and spy shots, seems we can expect a lot more revolution than evolution from Munich's flagship luxury sedan. BMW Blog has run through the intel on the various powertrains to be offered, saying that the top slot among the ICE-powered trims will belong to the M750e xDrive PHEV. Tuned by the M division, its powertrain reportedly combines the B58 3.0-liter inline-six with an electric motor for roughly 560 total horsepower pushed to all four wheels. M will also tune the handling dynamics, and based on camouflaged prototypes, the bodywork will wear M cues including, perhaps, quad trapezoid taillpipes. A version that may be called the 745 xDrive will utilize the same powertrain without the M badging and finessing, likely coming in around 480 hp.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW sales of fully-electric models more than doubled in 2021

The pandemic and microchip shortages around the world didn’t hinder BMW’s sales last year. The company just announced its best sales record ever, the group topping 2.5 million cars delivered to customers over the last 12 months. Taking a closer look at the results also shows that the sales of fully electric models more than doubled in 2021 compared to the previous year, showing a clear preference in new customers.
ECONOMY
Forbes Advisor

2023 BMW iX M60 EV Targets Tesla Model X

BMW unveiled an ultra-fast, high-performance version of its iX electric SUV Tuesday as part of the CES 2022 show. Like many of BMW’s other models, the new EV is getting the M treatment. The 2023 BMW iX M60 can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and will offer extra passenger comfort thanks to air suspension and electronically controlled shock absorbers. The unveiling was virtual, since BMW, like GM and Mercedes-Benz, canceled in-person participation over Covid-19 concerns.
CARS

