Germany Sales: BMW 3 Series models dominate the premium segment

The next-generation BMW 7 Series is expected to enter production later this year before rolling out to global markets around early 2023. Based on reports and spy shots, seems we can expect a lot more revolution than evolution from Munich's flagship luxury sedan. BMW Blog has run through the intel on the various powertrains to be offered, saying that the top slot among the ICE-powered trims will belong to the M750e xDrive PHEV. Tuned by the M division, its powertrain reportedly combines the B58 3.0-liter inline-six with an electric motor for roughly 560 total horsepower pushed to all four wheels. M will also tune the handling dynamics, and based on camouflaged prototypes, the bodywork will wear M cues including, perhaps, quad trapezoid taillpipes. A version that may be called the 745 xDrive will utilize the same powertrain without the M badging and finessing, likely coming in around 480 hp.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO