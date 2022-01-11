ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'BMF' Actor Da'Vinchi Joins The Lil Meech 'Onions' Debate To Set The Record Straight

By Michael Saponara
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Meech came under fire last week when a woman alleged that he was walking around industry events smelling “musty” and like “a pound of onions.” 50 Cent got a good laugh out of it and Meech denied all of the musty claims, but the story isn’t dead just...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 10

Related
Complex

50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech Over Woman’s Claim That He ‘Smelled Like a Pound of Onions’

A video of a woman claiming rapper/actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. smells “musty” has gone viral, providing 50 Cent with jokes for the Black Mafia Family star. “I just want to say, you know, Lil Meech was very musty on Friday night,” said the woman, who posed for a photo with Meech, in the clip circulating online. “He had went to six places, and he smelled like a pound of onions. I just wanna know what possessed him to put on that long sleeve shirt, and to be so musty like that. … He was musty, the hoes been talking he been musty for the whole past week.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa Demie
urbanbellemag.com

Mama Jones’ Daughter Sets the Record Straight About Chrissy Lampkin Amid Jim Jones Drama

Chrissy Lampkin trended after Jim Jones made controversial comments about Mama Jones. Jim Jones and his mother Mama Jones were a hot topic on social media recently. The “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars trended on Twitter because of comments Jim made during a recent interview. He appeared on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast. They discussed a range of topics. But when Jim talked about learning about s*x from his mother, he also said Mama Jones taught him how to tongue kiss. This caught Angela off guard. But Jim began to explain it. And many on social media took his comments to mean that his mother actually taught him by tongue kissing him herself.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

YK Osiris Sets The Record Straight Over French Montana $5K Bowling Debt

French Montana called out YK Osiris over the weekend for another debt he has to pay, but it doesn’t seem like the New York rap star was telling the whole truth. On Monday (January 4), YK had to take matters into his own hands hours after the video of French confronting him at a club for the $5,000 he allegedly owes circulated online. According to YK’s Instagram Story, he’s tired of people using his name and funny situations for clout.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent Has The Top 3 Television Shows In U.S. Black Households

50 Cent has reinvented himself as one of the most powerful figures in television, as the rap star-turned-producer and executive has built numerous hit shows from the ground up. Never one to shy away from a self-congratulatory moment, Fif took to social media to share the news that he now has the Top 3 rated television shows in Black households in the United States. “They can’t fu*k with me i’m #1 #2 and #3 ?BOOM.?” the Queens, N.Y. native wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the list of highest-rated cable scripted shows. Numerous stars hopped in the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Onion#Black Mafia Family#Starz#Q A#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Calls Cap On Net Worth Reports: 'I Got That In Richards'

Lil Durk can chalk up 2021 as his most successful year in rap. The Chicago native not only proposed to longtime girlfriend India Royal, but he also notched his first No. 1 Billboard 200 album with The Voice of the Heroes collaboration with Lil Baby, becoming a highly sought-after feature guest in the process. But there’s one dispute Durk does have — his alleged net worth.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Uses Meek Mill As Fuel For 6ix9ine Diss On Cordae 'Parables' Collab

Eminem dropped his first verse of 2022 on Friday (January 14) on a collaboration with Cordae from his new album, From a Bird’s Eye View. Name-dropping Dr. Dre, Murda Mook, Barack Obama, Eva Long and Cheech & Chong, “Parables (Remix)” also finds Em firing shots at 6ix9ine while referencing his spitting incident with Meek Mill.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy