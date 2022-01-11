ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Kay Slay Opens His Eyes For 1st Time Since COVID-19 Hospitalization His Brothers Say

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors legendary New York City DJ Kay Slay was losing his battle with COVID-19 started to circulate last week. But in an interview with HipHopDX, his biological twin brothers — Kwame and Michael Grayson — assured his fans and peers he was getting stronger. That’s not to say he’s completely out...

hiphopdx.com

