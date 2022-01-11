NY Giants fire head coach Joe Judge following 10-23 record over 2-year tenure

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- After a brutal two seasons at the helm of Big Blue, Joe Judge has been fired.

The New York Giants let go of Judge Tuesday after he was reportedly being considered to stick around for a third season with the team.

"Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction," said team president John Mara. "We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization."

Judge came to the team after being the Patriots’ special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.

"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision," Mara continued.

Judge was 10-23 in his time with the Giants, including a deflating 4-13 campaign in 2021.

CBS Sports reported just days ago that Judge was possibly to get another go-around despite his struggles and General Manager Dave Gettleman retiring.

The Giants scored just 26 points in their final four games of the season, and were a laughing stock after running a third down quarterback sneak from inside their own 5-yard line on third down this past week.

The Giants said their search for a GM is already underway, and when hired, that person will lead the search for a new head coach.

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," said Mara. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."

The Giants have only made the playoffs one time since winning Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. The team's last three coaches (including Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur) have only survived two seasons each.