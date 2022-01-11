ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NY Giants fire head coach Joe Judge following 10-23 record over 2-year tenure

By Kyle Kandetzki
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Pv2E_0dj0kEpW00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- After a brutal two seasons at the helm of Big Blue, Joe Judge has been fired.

The New York Giants let go of Judge Tuesday after he was reportedly being considered to stick around for a third season with the team.

"Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction," said team president John Mara. "We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization."

Judge came to the team after being the Patriots’ special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.

"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision," Mara continued.

Judge was 10-23 in his time with the Giants, including a deflating 4-13 campaign in 2021.

CBS Sports reported just days ago that Judge was possibly to get another go-around despite his struggles and General Manager Dave Gettleman retiring.

The Giants scored just 26 points in their final four games of the season, and were a laughing stock after running a third down quarterback sneak from inside their own 5-yard line on third down this past week.

The Giants said their search for a GM is already underway, and when hired, that person will lead the search for a new head coach.

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," said Mara. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."

The Giants have only made the playoffs one time since winning Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. The team's last three coaches (including Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur) have only survived two seasons each.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Joe Judge's wife Amber Meesey after New York Giants coach is fired?

The New York Giants have fired head coach Joe Judge – let’s meet his wife Amber Meesey and see what impact coaching has had on family life. Joe Judge was fired yesterday (12 January) by the Giants after going 10-23 in his two years with the team. Prior to that, Judge was assistant coach to Bill Belichick at the New England Patriots, helping them to win three Super Bowls.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

The Dallas Cowboys are on upset alert, and that’s a good thing

Even though the national media never gave Dallas a chance to compete this 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, 6-0 in their division, NFC East champs and owners of the No. 3 seed in the upcoming playoffs. That’s a far cry from a team predicted to finish as low as fourth in their division to no better than third place.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Giants#Super Bowl Xlvi#American Football#Big Blue#The New York Giants#Giants#Patriots#Cbs Sports#Gm
AthlonSports.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions

The 2021 NFL regular season is in the books and while 14 teams have their sights set on hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the rest of the league is full steam ahead with draft prep. While it will be a long, long journey from now until reaching Las Vegas at the end of April, that doesn’t mean one can’t look at how things might play out in a fascinating year for prospects.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Wild Trade Suggestion

Over the years, Colin Cowherd has made it clear on his show that he’s a big fan of Russell Wilson. Cowherd’s mock trade proposal today proved that affinity is still strong. During a segment on “The Herd,” Cowherd argued that the New York Giants should send an absurd...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Giants Had No Choice But To Fire Joe Judge

The New York Giants haven’t had much success in a while. They’ve only had one playoff appearance since their last Super Bowl victory and even lost that game to the Green Bay Packers. Since 2012, the franchise had just two winning seasons under five head coaches. But come...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Interviewed Former NFL Head Coach On Wednesday

The Bears continued their coaching search on Wednesday, this time with a Super Bowl winner. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. “Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today,” Schefter reported. Adding the team also spoke to Browns...
NFL
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy