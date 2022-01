A federal judge today gave the green light for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to move forward with an antitrust lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook Inc. This is the second time the FTC has tried to go after Meta. District Judge James E. Boasberg dismissed the case last year for what he said was lack of enough evidence to go forward with the complaint. Specifically, the FTC claims that the social media giant had wielded its monopoly power and used a “buy-or-bury” strategy when it purchased the apps Instagram and WhatsApp.

