Garry Adams remembered for ministry, driving bus

Folks in Plouneventer, France, were perplexed when they woke up to find a van perched atop a bus stop shelter. Police were summoned, the van was removed and the owner identified. But the mystery behind how it happened remained, with some theories involving alcohol or performance art. Three days later, the truth came out. The prank was part of a “commercial dispute” between the van’s owner and the perpetrator, who used a pallet truck to hoist the car onto the bus shelter. The latter may face charges of endangerment.
