Garry Adams remembered for ministry, driving bus

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19 by now, you never will be, right? Wrong. Not if you ask a South Side pastor who is thinking outside the box to drive up vaccination rates. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas showed us Thursday morning how the pastor is trying to spread his success. “We have gift cards from Walmart,” said Pastor Charles Rogers. Gift cards, sweatshirts, and free rides to this church and back are all among the rewards in Pastor Rogers’ offer to anyone who gets vaccinated at his church’s clinic this Friday. “The church is about saving souls, but also saving lives,”...

