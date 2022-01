This is a long list of the most expensive Yu-Gi-Oh! cards around. If you grew up in the 90s to the early 2000s, you would know about Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Many kids began playing Yu-Gi-Oh! during this time. It even has its own Japanese anime. The direct English translation for Yu-Gi-Oh! is “King of Games” and has also become a staple card game similar to Pokemon. But how many Yu-Gi-Oh! cards are out there? At the latest, there are over 10,950 US version Yu-Gi-Oh! cards to date. Meanwhile, the Japanese version has over 12,667 cards available. In fact, the estimated amount of cards sold leads up to billions. People even hold competitions to have battles.

