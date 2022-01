NEW YORK – NeoGenomics announced on Tuesday that its RaDaR liquid biopsy test for minimal residual disease detection and cancer recurrence has received CE marking. The firm also said in a statement that its subsidiary Inivata, which developed the test, has submitted the assay to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid's MolDx program in the US for reimbursement coverage. Both the CE mark and MolDx submission will support the commercialization of RaDaR in a clinical setting in collaboration with biopharma and other partners and in Inivata's own clinical development program, NeoGenomics said.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO