HHW Gaming: Lastest Trailer For ‘Destiny: The Witch Queen’ Expansion Gives Us A Tour of Savathun’s Throne

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 4 days ago

Source: Bungie / Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is almost here. Bungie is giving us a glimpse of the new world the guardians will have to navigate.

The Witch Queen is shaping to be Destiny 2’s most extensive expansion and most expansive yet and will breathe new life into uber-popular loot shooter. In the upcoming update, the Guardians face their most formidable challenge yet in Savathûn, who somehow can use both the light and dark powers, plus grants Guardian light abilities to her minions called the Lucent Brood.

Source: Bungie / Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The fast-paced action will occur in Savathûn’s Throne World, which Bungie calls “a twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor,” which also hosts a terrifying balance between light and dark. The game’s newest location in the still-expanding world of Destiny 2 will feature several indoor and outdoor areas that the Hive Queen boasts are indistinguishable from her mind. The Witch Queen and her loyal flock are not the only enemies. Guardians will have to worry about the dreaded Scorn, who will also look to make your life insanely difficult.

Source: Bungie / Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Thankfully, Destiny 2’s brand-new weapon crafting feature will allow players to forge new weapons and add a new weapon type – the Glaive, which should help you take down The Witch Queen and her minions.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen arrives on February 22. You can peep the latest trailer below.

Photo: Bungie / Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

