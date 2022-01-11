ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

CDC eyes recommending higher quality masks: report

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbQxH_0dj0gkS800

( The Hill ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking at recommending that Americans wear higher quality masks amid the omicron surge, a CDC official told The Washington Post .

“The agency is currently actively looking to update its recommendations for KN95 and N95 in light of omicron,” said the official, who asked not to be named. “We know these masks provide better filtration.”

However, as the higher quality masks have been known to be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time, the CDC would say in new guidance that if a person can “tolerate wearing a KN95 or N95 mask all day, you should,” according to the Post.

The agency was wary of recommending that people wear N95 or KN95 masks at the beginning of the pandemic due to concerns that doing so would cause a shortage of those masks for health care workers, per the outlet.

Fauci clashes with Paul, says attacks kindle ‘the crazies’

Americans would have to be careful about which higher quality masks they obtain, as the CDC has said 60% of the KN95 masks in the U.S. are fake, the Post noted.

The updated recommendation comes as the spread of the omicron variant has driven a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases, with early studies showing that the variant is more transmissible and more able to evade immunity gained from vaccines than past strains of the virus.

The U.S. on Tuesday broke its COVID-19 hospitalization record after individual states such as New York and Florida recently broke their daily COVID-19 case records.

The Hill has reached out to the CDC for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Most Carle COVID hospitalizations among unvaccinated

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Most new patients recovering from COVID-19 at Carle Health facilities are unvaccinated. Their information shows all but one ICU patient are unvaccinated against the virus. About two-thirds of patients recovering from COVID-19 in other units also don’t have their shots. Doctors say they want to remind everyone that vaccines will […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: CDC updates mask recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask recommendations on Friday, with officials saying that people should “wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.”. The update came following speculation that the public health agency would recommend that people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#The Washington Post#N95#Omicron
SFGate

What people are doing wrong when using at-home COVID tests

With COVID-19 cases surging across the San Francisco Bay Area, many people are using at-home antigen tests, especially as they become more widely available from employers, schools and more. Antigen tests aren't as reliable as PCR tests, but they’re likely to catch anyone who’s at their most contagious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fauci news – live: ​​US ‘hitting Omicron peak’ as scientists plead for politicians to leave top doctor alone

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Senator Roger Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form on Tuesday.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies”...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

KN95 and N95 masks: Which does the CDC recommend, and can you reuse them?

As the US fights to slow the spread of Covid-19’s Omicron variant, reports have surfaced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering recommending that those who can should wear a higher standard of mask when in public – specifically the KN95 and N95 masks that have been in high demand for the last two years.The Washington Post quotes an unnamed official saying that “the agency is currently actively looking to update its recommendations for KN95 and N95 in light of Omicron”, explaining: “we know these masks provide better filtration”.The news comes as surging case numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Occupational Health Safety

CDC Recommends Better Masks Against Omicron Variant

The agency is likely to say people who can wear N95 or KN95 masks should do so. The CDC is considering updating its mask guidance to recommend that people opt for the highly protective N95 or KN95 masks worn by health-care personnel, if they can do so consistently, said an official close to the deliberations who was not authorized to speak publicly. With the highly transmissible omicron variant breaking records of infections and hospitalizations, experts have repeatedly urged the Biden administration to recommend the better-quality masks rather than cloth coverings to protect against an airborne virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fauci warns of ‘urgent need’ for super vaccine as other variants emerge

Dr Anthony Fauci warned at a Senate committee hearing that the US faced an “urgent need” for a so-called super vaccine that would be more effective at preventing new variants of Covid-19 and other coronaviruses.“Looking ahead in the context of the inevitable continual emergence of new variants, the importance of developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine, namely one that would be effective against all SARS-COVID-2 variants, and ultimately against all coronaviruses, becomes even more apparent,” he told the senators on Tuesday.He added that there was an “urgent need for such an effort”, and added that NIAID was making significant progress on...
U.S. POLITICS
WCIA

WCIA

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy