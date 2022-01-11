In first day of civil rights trial, former David Wade prisoners describe years of solitary confinement, filthy living areas and poor mental health care

It’s easy to forget the humans behind the constant stream of stories of death and violence that New Orleanians see on local television or read in the paper. The weight of loss to this community, coupled with its failed institutions, is too much for anyone to bear on a daily basis. I used to gloss over these stories, too, until my best friend was murdered. As a result, I learned, firsthand, about the institutional rot and despair that’s the canvas upon which New Orleans is rendered.

