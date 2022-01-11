ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne Parish, LA

In first day of civil rights trial, former David Wade prisoners describe years of solitary confinement, filthy living areas and poor mental health care

By Nick Chrastil
The Lens
The Lens
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the first day of trial in a federal class-action lawsuit over mental health treatment and conditions at David Wade Correctional Center — a state prison in Claiborne Parish — on Monday, several people who were formerly held in solitary confinement at the facility testified that they faced unnecessarily harsh conditions,...

thelensnola.org

Comments / 3

Related
The Lens

Bobby Sneed set free after months-long fight with state parole board

After nearly half a century in prison and a months-long legal battle with the Louisiana parole board, Bobby Sneed, a former prisoner of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, was released from custody on Friday after the parole board agreed to a settlement in federal court. Under the terms of...
The Lens

The unsolved crime

It’s easy to forget the humans behind the constant stream of stories of death and violence that New Orleanians see on local television or read in the paper. The weight of loss to this community, coupled with its failed institutions, is too much for anyone to bear on a daily basis. I used to gloss over these stories, too, until my best friend was murdered. As a result, I learned, firsthand, about the institutional rot and despair that’s the canvas upon which New Orleans is rendered.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Claiborne Parish, LA
The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
907
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

 http://thelensnola.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy