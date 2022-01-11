In first day of civil rights trial, former David Wade prisoners describe years of solitary confinement, filthy living areas and poor mental health care
In the first day of trial in a federal class-action lawsuit over mental health treatment and conditions at David Wade Correctional Center — a state prison in Claiborne Parish — on Monday, several people who were formerly held in solitary confinement at the facility testified that they faced unnecessarily harsh conditions,...thelensnola.org
Comments / 3