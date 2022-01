Anika Poitier As we begin to navigate this uncharted territory of life without my father, I realize that there is an infinite list of things I will miss. The memories that hold the most weight in my heart are not the larger iconic moments but rather the smaller private ones. I will miss hugging him in his cashmere sweaters and listening to him ponder the cosmos. I will miss his laughter, his smile and his silly sense of humor. I have so many family memories of us just laughing, the kind of infectious laughter that just won’t stop until the tears...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO