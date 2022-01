The Saints started strong in 2021, opening 5-2 and then threatening to sneak into the playoffs down the stretch despite multiple injuries at quarterback, including to Week 1 starter Jameis Winston. In the end, New Orleans missed the cut, snapping a four-year streak of postseason runs under longtime coach Sean Payton. Not only are the Saints a full year removed from the end of the Drew Brees era, but they've yet to draw much closer to a definitive next phase, entering 2022 with remaining uncertainty at QB and across the lineup.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO