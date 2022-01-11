ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor Whitmer discusses record-breaking COVID-19 surge

 6 days ago

Salt Lake County Health issues mask order amid record-breaking COVID-19 surge

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Health Department has issued a 30-day mask order in response to the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state. This order Friday follows a letter sent by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to the Salt Lake County Health Department asking for a mask requirement. The letter urged the department to enact "a life-saving county-wide mask requirement in public spaces during the next several weeks."
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations break records in U.S.

The U.S. is setting new records of daily coronavirus infections with nearly 3.9 million confirmed cases in the past seven days. CBS news correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports on the recent COVID-19 surge nationwide and CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar has the latest on classes being canceled at Chicago Public Schools on Wednesday. Then, Dr. Sujan Gogu, a family medicine, sports and pain medicine physician, joins Lana Zak on CBSN with the analysis.
Mississippi breaks record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, shattering delta surge record high

Mississippi reported a record-shattering number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Monday as results of official tests from the New Year’s weekend were reported. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 17,525 new coronavirus cases were found since Thursday’s last official report. The state did not report on Friday due to the New Year’s Eve holiday. National experts say the numbers of cases are likely much higher as the at-home tests for COVID are generally not reported to the state.
Maryland Governor Declares State of Emergency Due to Covid-19 Surge

In response to an alarming Covid-19 surge, Governor Larry Hogan announced a 30-day state of emergency for Maryland on Tuesday. The order comes as Covid-19 hospitalizations in the state surpass 3,000 patients—Hogan says that number could grow beyond 5,000 in the coming weeks. The emergency order is designed to help hospitals and healthcare workers, who are being overwhelmed with new cases, and curb Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths. Around 1,000 National Guard members will be deployed to hospitals and testing sites across the state, according to the governor, to assist with testing and transport. The National Guard will also assist with opening 20 new testing sites near and in hospitals to help meet the growing demand and redirect people seeking tests from overcrowded emergency rooms.
Virginia breaks pandemic record for COVID hospitalizations with latest surge

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Today’s statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count of 3,329 is a one-day Virginia record since the pandemic began, eclipsing the previous one-day peak of 3,201 hospitalizations on Jan. 13, 2021. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth are up 194 percent in the past month,...
Omicron surge breaks national records

The latest surge of COVID-19 continues with daily new cases in the U.S. far surpassing records set in pervious surges as the hospitalization rate among young children increases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in an update Friday that the U.S. saw 705,264 new cases Jan. 5, more than...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

(AP) – Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope. With coronavirus infections soaring, the return from schools’ […]
Israel study: 4th vaccine shows limited results with omicron

JERUSALEM — (AP) — An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the omicron variant that is raging around the world. Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical...
South Dakota: A government reconsiders holiday honors

In 1990, South Dakota took a great leap forward in reconciling its ugly history with its Indigenous population when the state legislature unanimously approved a measure to change Columbus Day to Native American Day. It was a symbolic victory, but not an empty one, as several states, many universities, and more than 100 cities went on to recognize what’s now called Indigenous Peoples Day. More Americans have become aware of the atrocities of Columbus and the impact his “discovery” of America had on the millions of people who already lived there.
Judge rules against North Dakota's federal oil leasing request

A judge has denied North Dakota's request for an order forcing the federal government to hold oil lease sales. The Bureau of Land Management is planning to hold such a sale in the first quarter of 2022 after canceling all sales last year. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor ruled against the state Friday in part because a U.S. Justice Department attorney offered an assurance earlier in the week that the bureau plans to hold the sale imminently.
