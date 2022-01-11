Atlanta Man Sentenced to Prison for Making Terrorist Threats

A 33-year-old Atlanta man was sentenced Tuesday to 5 to 20 years in prison for making terrorist threats and malicious use of a telecommunication device.

Jonathon Paul Stewart was convicted by a Charlevoix County jury on Dec. 2 following a two-day trial.

During the trial, three Charlevoix County employees testified that Stewart placed four phone calls to the Charlevoix County building on June 10, 2021, during which time he berated and threatened county employees, used obscenities and vulgarities about the employees.

According to the Charlevoix County Prosecutor’s office, evidence showed that Stewart was upset because of a show cause order he had received regarding a Friend of the Court case and that an employee would not transfer his call until he gave them his name.

The prosecutor’s office says Stewart left a voicemail for one county employee saying, “I guarantee you’re going to want to call a cop because I will be outside waiting for you after work to discuss this with you without a phone in between us.”

In his final phone call of the day, Stewart told a county employee to “put a cop on the phone or I’m going to come down and start shooting,” according to a witness. She testified that later in the call told her numerous times that he was going to come and shoot her.

Security officers in the Charlevoix County building will able to identify the call as coming from Stewart’s address in Atlanta. A Montmorency County deputy made contact with Stewart within an hour.

Stewart has been in jail since his arrest in June 2021 and will receive credit for serving 201 days.

“Two of the victims in this case addressed the Court this afternoon at sentencing. Their words were powerful as they told the judge and defendant how this day and the defendant’s actions had impacted them,” Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof said. “One of the victims said that she wanted the defendant to know that she was not just some faceless government employee on the line, that she is a mom, a wife, a sister, a daughter.”

“Hopefully this sentence will send the message that people can’t make threats like this, those types of things have real consequences for the people receiving the threats and, with this sentence, it will have a real consequence for this defendant.”

Stewart had been previously been convicted of four felonies and 17 misdemeanors.