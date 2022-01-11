ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns GM Andrew Berry shares that Baker Mayfield will return as their starter next season

Cover picture for the articleAs the regular season comes to an end within the NFL, the Cleveland Browns were amongst the teams who closed the doors on the season and missed the playoffs. Coming off a disappointing 7-9 season following their incredible run the year before, QB Baker Mayfield found himself at the centre of...

Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
TENNESSEE STATE
brownsnation.com

3 Reasons To Be Worried About Baker Mayfield In 2022

The Cleveland Browns, at this mid-January juncture, have committed to Baker Mayfield being their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. A lot can change in this offseason; however, it is not unrealistic to assume that the Browns will roll with Mayfield for his fifth-year option. Rolling with Mayfield definitely has...
NFL
brownsnation.com

3 Most Disappointing Players This Past Season For Browns

2021 was a season of stark contrasts for the Cleveland Browns. There were great expectations that were not fulfilled. And then there were the players who did not deliver as expected which contributed to the overall mediocrity of this 8-9 team. Here are the three most disappointing players in 2021.
NFL
cleveland19.com

Browns Breakdown: Jadeveon Clowney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2021, Jadeveon Clowney had a few goals. The defensive end wanted to remain healthy and get his name back out there. “I had a couple of years where I was hurt, but I always thought I was playing good,” Clowney explained. “I was just injured. I just wanted to make it through a year healthy. I wanted to show people I could play good, stay healthy. That was my goal this year.”
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Browns Who Most Likely Played Their Final Game In Cleveland

Obviously, the Cleveland Browns 2021 season didn’t go as expected. The organization performed well under expectations and missed the postseason. That being said, fans should expect there to be significant changes this offseason. It’s always difficult to see players leave, especially ones that have become fan favorites. However,...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Cleveland Browns 7-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Chris Olave and Kyle Philips join WR corps

Selecting players for the Cleveland Browns in a 7-Round NFL Mock Draft for the 2022 NFL Draft is not easy. The Browns are at a crossroads as a franchise. They have a quarterback in Baker Mayfield. For a franchise marred with ill-fated decisions at the quarterback position, they’d be wise to finish out Mayfield’s rookie contract with a clean bill of health in 2022.
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb confident in Baker Mayfield as team's QB in 2022

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s future with the team has been questioned in recent days after the Browns finished the 2021 season 8-9, missing the playoffs after reaching the divisional round a season ago. In 14 games this year, Mayfield completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
NFL
FanSided

49ers price in potential Browns trade for Jimmy G is sky high

The Cleveland Browns kind of shut down any trade chatter surrounding quarterback Baker Mayfield during GM Andrew Berry’s end-of-season Zoom call. Berry didn’t exactly pound the table over Mayfield, rather, he reiterated what’s been said about Mayfield all season long, making that he’s tough. Plus, what’s Berry going to say?
NFL
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Sums Up His Relationship With Baker Mayfield

Rumors have been swirling about a potential rift between Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, it sounds like the tension between them is a bit exaggerated. On Thursday morning, Stefanski opened up about his relationship with Mayfield while on 92.3 The Fan. Stefanski said that...
NFL
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio Among All-Pro Recipients for Browns

The Associated Press released the All-Pro lists for this season and it contains three Cleveland Browns’ players with two of them making the first team. Left guard Joel Bitonio and edge rusher Myles Garrett were both named to the first team and right guard Wyatt Teller was second team All-Pro.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Ranking the Vikings GM Candidates

Since Rick Spielman was fired four days ago, news has been coming out all week about different prospects with which the Vikings would like to interview for their open General Manager position. No less than 8 different names have been linked to the Vikings as potential replacements for Rick Spielman. The prospects come from a wide range of backgrounds and NFL experience, from just a handful of years, to nearly two decades and include men, a woman, and minorities. The team certainly appears to be casting a pretty wide net to hopefully find the right person for the job. As fans we certainly want the Wilfs to hire the best candidate, but how should these candidates be evaluated? As an outsider looking in, we only have access to a few different data-points, but there are some objective characteristics we can use to rank the eight GM prospects that have been publicly revealed.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL

