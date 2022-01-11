MDHHS: Get vaccinated, wear mask to slow virus spread

Australians should go so far as sealing gaps between doors in their homes to prevent the spread of Covid, a medical expert has suggested. Kirby Institute epidemiologist Raina MacIntyre said it was necessary to take such measures - even before a household member tested positive - to reduce the risk of infection.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The state's largest contractor for COVID-19 testing says at times up to 20% of its staff was out sick due to COVID-19. The National Kidney Foundation of Hawai'i offers free testing across the islands. One of its busiest location's at the Blaisdell Center on O'ahu has seen...
Jan. 12, 2022 -- The CDC is preparing to update its COVID-19 mask recommendations to emphasize the use of N95 and KN95 masks that better filter the virus, Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said Wednesday. “We are preparing an update to the info on our mask website to best reflect the...
MOORESVILLE – With COVID-19 figures soaring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Dr. Malcolm Symes with Lake Norman Medical Group shares what you need to know about the virus that’s shattered previous case records. Omicron appears to spread more easily than the original COVID virus and the...
Nearly all teenagers who had to be admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment were unvaccinated, according to a new study. The Pfizer vaccine was 98% effective in preventing hospital intensive-care scenarios and 94% effective against all COVID-related hospitalizations in teenagers, the study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found.
SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now.
In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks.
Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
The highly transmissible Omicron variant continues to drive a surge of infections across the country. According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, the seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by more than 40% during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. And in light of this current wave, many medical experts are urging the public to reassess their trusty cloth masks from the past two years of the pandemic.
BERLIN (AP) — Austria's government announced new measures Thursday to slow down the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant in the Alpine country. “We have to adjust to a new situation with omicron, we have to adjust to the fact that the infection numbers will increase quickly,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters in Vienna.
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Imagine a future scenario in which a dangerous new virus is detected in chimpanzees. To prevent this virus from spreading...
I'm going to assume that like me, you made up your mind a long time ago regarding mask-wearing. So, I'm not trying to change your view. I don't have the time or patience. But based on the questions I get asked — some heartfelt, some too rude to share — it's clear there are still major gaps in understanding between those of us who wear masks and those of us who don't.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida has seen record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers in the last few weeks. As the Omicron variant continues to surge, members of a statewide COVID task force met on Thursday to discuss mitigation efforts. One of the task force’s goals is to get 75% of Floridians vaccinated...
In light of the current world-wide omicron outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering changing its mask guidelines for the general public to wear N95 or KN95 masks rather than cloth masks if they can tolerate wearing them consistently, according to a recent report. CDC Director...
Odds are, you know someone around Kansas City who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past couple weeks. With local medical officials saying COVID-19 patients are overwhelming their hospitals and record-breaking daily new case numbers, the virus is here in full force. So many people are trying to get...
As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
EXPERTS are warning of unusual Covid symptoms and when to seek emergency treatment as the omicron variant continues to spread in the US. While fever, cough, and shortness of breath are common signs of a possible coronavirus infection, other strange symptoms are being attributed to the virus. Doctors say one...
With the Omicron COVID variant spreading throughout the U.S. and abroad, many people began feeling this week that their hopes of an end to the pandemic have been dashed. Here are the latest updates and symptoms to watch for, and what they could mean with winter ahead and cold and flu season thriving.
United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
