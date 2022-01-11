ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MDHHS: Get vaccinated, wear mask to slow virus spread

WLNS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This surge is not like previous surges. We’re expecting to...

www.wlns.com

KITV.com

Hawaii COVID testing slowed down by workers getting the virus

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The state's largest contractor for COVID-19 testing says at times up to 20% of its staff was out sick due to COVID-19. The National Kidney Foundation of Hawai'i offers free testing across the islands. One of its busiest location's at the Blaisdell Center on O'ahu has seen...
HAWAII STATE
WebMD

CDC to Recommend You Wear Better Masks as Omicron Spreads

Jan. 12, 2022 -- The CDC is preparing to update its COVID-19 mask recommendations to emphasize the use of N95 and KN95 masks that better filter the virus, Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said Wednesday. “We are preparing an update to the info on our mask website to best reflect the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
York Dispatch Online

Slow the spread of COVID-19 at school

Parents & caregivers: Get kids 5+ vaccinated against COVID-19. Talk to your children about masking, distancing, & frequent handwashing so they can make choices that keep them safer at school.
EDUCATION
Lifehacker

Stop Wearing Cloth Masks

The highly transmissible Omicron variant continues to drive a surge of infections across the country. According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, the seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by more than 40% during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. And in light of this current wave, many medical experts are urging the public to reassess their trusty cloth masks from the past two years of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Austria tightens virus measures to slow down omicron spread

BERLIN (AP) — Austria's government announced new measures Thursday to slow down the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant in the Alpine country. “We have to adjust to a new situation with omicron, we have to adjust to the fact that the infection numbers will increase quickly,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters in Vienna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Self-spreading immunity? The potential dark side to preventing future pandemics with vaccines that spread like viruses

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Imagine a future scenario in which a dangerous new virus is detected in chimpanzees. To prevent this virus from spreading...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Florida Today

Yes, I often wear a mask. No, not because I don't trust my vaccinations | Opinion

I'm going to assume that like me, you made up your mind a long time ago regarding mask-wearing. So, I'm not trying to change your view. I don't have the time or patience. But based on the questions I get asked — some heartfelt, some too rude to share — it's clear there are still major gaps in understanding between those of us who wear masks and those of us who don't.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Wear a mask to prevent catching omicron, but which mask?

In light of the current world-wide omicron outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering changing its mask guidelines for the general public to wear N95 or KN95 masks rather than cloth masks if they can tolerate wearing them consistently, according to a recent report. CDC Director...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE

