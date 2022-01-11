Chirk to Llangollen canal towpath named in top 100 UK walks

The Netherlands is currently seeing a surge in Covid cases, which has led ministers to impose a strict lockdown to ease the effect on the country’s hospitals.Locals have been advised to stay at home as much as possible, with only essential businesses such as supermarkets and pharmacies allowed to open.On top of this, quarantine has been imposed on British travellers, with only vaccinated visitors allowed to enter the Netherlands.This will affect trips to popular winter city destinations such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam, as everyday life in these holiday spots grinds to a halt for both locals and tourists.So what does...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO