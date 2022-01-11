ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hancock tests positive for Covid for a second time

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former health secretary said he is feeling ‘much better’ than the first time he contracted the virus. Former health secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting the...

Her Highness
3d ago

Apparently, it's the envogue thing now to announce that you're positive for COVID-19, while smiling at the camera. SMDH at the utter stuididy of some of you people!

Sue Carter
3d ago

get your 5th booster maybe that one will work.lol

The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
Matt Hancock
KING 5

Test positive for COVID? Here’s how to stay out of the hospital amid record daily cases

SEATTLE — The omicron variant has burst into western Washington in the last few weeks, setting the region up to end the year with new daily case rate records. The latest data from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) shows that the state hit a record number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve with 6,235. The previous record was 5,526 new cases on Dec. 7, 2020.
The Independent

Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...
The Independent

Number of people to die in Scotland after positive Covid test passes 10,000

More than 10,000 people in Scotland have now died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to latest figures.Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths and 9,910 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, data published by the Scottish Government on Friday shows.It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, has risen to 10,038.Since Thursday January 13, figures published by the Scottish Government include cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive test.Today, 9,910* more people have tested positive for...
The Independent

‘Cause for optimism’ as new Covid cases slow down, expert says

The recent decline in new coronavirus cases is "cause for optimism" but the NHS is "not out of the woods yet", a health expert has said.Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, said she was encouraged by data in recent days showing a slowing-down of infections.However the health board is expected to come under pressure over the next two weeks.Ms Evans spoke to the BBC s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Saturday.Asked about the situation in her health board area, she said: "What a difference a week has made for us."Certainly, a slowing down of those infection...
The Independent

Covid: Twice as many people infectious on day five of self-isolation compared to day seven, analysis shows

Almost twice as many people are still transmitting Covid on day five of self-isolation compared to day seven, new government analysis suggests.Modelling from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that one in three people – 31 per cent – are still infectious five days after first testing positive for Covid. In contrast, just one in six - 16 per cent – are able to pass on the virus to others by the seventh day of self-isolation.Scientists said the findings show that ministers would be “shooting themselves in the foot” if they decide to cut the self-isolation period from seven...
The Independent

One in ten people with Covid still infectious after 10 days, study suggests

One in 10 people with Covid-19 may remain infectious after 10 days, research suggests.The amount of time people who test positive for the virus have to isolate for has been cut to five days in England.When announcing the cut, health secretary Sajid Javid cited UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data that showed around two-thirds of people were no longer infectious by the fifth day.The UKHSA also found that around 5 per cent of people were still infectious after 10 days. But a new study, led by the University of Exeter, suggests the figure could be more than twice that.Of 176...
The Independent

NHS experiences worst A&E waiting times on record

The NHS in England experienced its worst A&E waiting times since records began last month, with nearly 13,000 patients waiting more than 12 hours. The record-breaking figure of 12,986 patients waiting over 12 hours is up from 10,646 in November 2021. Meanwhile, the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has also risen to a new record high – hitting 6 million at the end of November 2021. This is the highest number since records began in August 2007. The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at 306,996...
The Guardian

Canadian premier tests positive day after rejecting Covid measures

A day after dismissing the need for more restrictive measures to combat the coronavirus, the premier in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has tested positive for Covid-19. “I’m feeling fine, but will be self-isolating and working from home for the next five days,” wrote Scott Moe on Twitter, alongside an image of a positive antigen test.
