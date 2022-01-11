ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Femme Fatale and Rise Up by Cindy-Louise

Cover picture for the articleLike Ke$sha and Elle King before her, Cindy-Louise mixes feminist themes with an indie pop-rock sound that brings her lyrics and her feminine artist persona to the front. In her new releases “Rise Up” and “Femme Fatale”, Cindy-Louise brings the sophisticated to the mainstream through her ultra-feministique music...

#Femme Fatale#Rise Up#Classical Music#Feminist
