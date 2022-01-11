Femme Fatale and Rise Up by Cindy-Louise

They say your twenties will be the best years of your life, but they don't offer you a life manual; you must discover for yourself how magical this period can be. Pio Hartnett's "Roses" sheds light on some of the desires that young people have in their twenties, such as the belief that they should have it all, the fear of falling behind in some imaginary race that only exists in their heads, and the forgetting of what matters most, which is enjoying little things and enjoying their time. Alternative singer-songwriter and producer Pio Hartnett will release his new single, "Roses," on January 14, 2021. It will be followed by a debut album as well as several singles.

