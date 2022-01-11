Femme Fatale and Rise Up by Cindy-Louise

A fusion of pop, punk, rock, and hip-hop music, as well as creativity, tons of potential, and captivating vocals, all contribute to the outstanding result of "Marked Since Day 1," an amazing music project by independent Chicago-based David Gabriel, who was born with, as he describes, "an indistinguishable wine stain facial birthmark," which has marked him since day one! Picking a unique stage name and making one-of-a-kind music, he successfully produced five albums, including "Vampire In Chicago," which was released on October 29th, 2021. The album has dark vibes. 19 tracks talk about a love story you don’t hear about every day! With a variety of musical styles, as there’s no single sound that sounds like another, yet they all contribute to the overall tale.
