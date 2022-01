Liverpool look to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after Pep Guardiola’s side eased past Chelsea to take a commanding lead.Jurgen Klopp will have half an eye on next week’s Carabao Cup semi-final, having been held by Arsenal at Anfield, and the German is adamant that his side can learn from the game: “We will not write it off, we will work with it and use it. All the things you do in life are important experiences so you do it again or never do it again. The next game is on Sunday and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO