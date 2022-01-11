Bronx High-Rise Fire Raises Concerns About Space Heater Use

This is a developing story. At least ten adults and nine children have died in a residential fire on the third floor of 333, E. 181st Street in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9, according to a report from the AP which was later confirmed by the FDNY. Multiple other victims have been brought to various City hospitals in what has been described as one of the deadliest fires in the history of the City.

BRONX, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO