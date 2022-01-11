ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx High-Rise Fire Raises Concerns About Space Heater Use

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadly fire at a Bronx high-rise has raised concerns...

newyork.cbslocal.com

norwoodnews.org

Fordham Heights: 19 Die in Fire in Residential High Rise Caused by Electric Space Heater

This is a developing story. At least ten adults and nine children have died in a residential fire on the third floor of 333, E. 181st Street in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9, according to a report from the AP which was later confirmed by the FDNY. Multiple other victims have been brought to various City hospitals in what has been described as one of the deadliest fires in the history of the City.
BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
KLEM

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning & Space Heater Fires Are A Concern During Winter Months

(Le Mars) — When frigid cold temperatures occur, fire departments across the nation usually are called to two types of common emergencies, carbon monoxide poisoning, and fires as a result of space heaters. The Le Mars Fire and Rescue Department is no different. On Wednesday, the local fire and rescue unit was summoned to Seney for a carbon monoxide alarm, and on the morning of Christmas Eve, a mobile home trailer at the Ardent Acres trailer park at Le Mars was destroyed as a result of a space heater sitting too close to a blanket. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says everyone should have a carbon monoxide detector in their homes.
LE MARS, IA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

How a Space Heater Sparked a Deadly Bronx Fire: Could it Happen to You?

The nation is reeling after 19 people—including nine children—were killed in a raging fire burning through a high-rise apartment building on Sunday in the Bronx. The cause of New York City's deadliest blaze in more than 30 years? A malfunctioning space heater. Commissioner Daniel Nigro of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) said the blaze raged so fiercely because building residents using the faulty space heater left their apartment door open when they fled. This caused the fire and smoke to spread throughout the building.
BRONX, NY
cbslocal.com

Blazing Fire Collapses Building In Kittanning Overnight

KITTANNING (KDKA) — A building collapsed in Kittanning overnight after catching on fire on Orr Avenue. Neighbors say flames were shooting out of the abandoned building in Kittanning. The rubble from the building collapse was easily observable by KDKA crews. Neighbors told KDKA the fire hit several other homes...
KITTANNING, PA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC4 Columbus

Following fatal NYC fire, how to properly use a space heater

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are reporting 17 people, including eight children, were killed in a New York City apartment fire Sunday, with investigators saying the fire was started by a malfunctioning space heater and called the fire in the Bronx a “total tragedy.” Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin shared several safety […]
COLUMBUS, OH
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Fire Departments See Rise In House Fires Caused By Space Heaters

Statewide Iowa — Many Iowans try to combat the bone chilling cold of winter with space heaters, but they can also bring an increased risk of house fires. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says space heaters can provide much needed warmth to an icy room, however, they can also be very dangerous if they’re misused.
IOWA STATE
Seacoast Current

Hampton, NH Fire Chief Offers Tips to Safely Using Space Heaters

Sunday's tragic New York City fire killed 17 people (mostly children), and serves as a reminder about safely using space heaters. The fire on the second and third floor of a Bronx high rise has been called the second most deadly US home fire in nearly 40 years by the National Fire Protection Association. It started with a malfunctioning space heater in a bedroom, according to New York Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.
HAMPTON, NH
Daily Mail

Owners of Bronx high-rise where 17 were killed in fire started by space heater are facing 22-person class-action lawsuit for $1BILLION after residents lose all their possessions

The owners of a Bronx apartment building damaged in a blaze that killed 17 people are being sued for $1 billion by at least 22 people who suffered 'pain, shock and mental anguish' in the horrific fire, according to a new filing. Rosa Reyes and Felix Martinez, who are married,...
