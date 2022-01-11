Warmer for Wednesday and Thursday

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Bunde up! Expect mostly to partly sunny skies today, but it stays COLD. Highs will struggle to get into the low 20s, feeling like the single digits and teens all day. It’s then another cold night, although with slightly less wind, the wind chills won’t be as severe. Still… plenty cold! For Sunday, the daylight hours are dry as well. It’s after sunset that precip starts moving into our southern areas, moving into the city by 7pm. The brunt of the storm is then overnight into early Monday morning. For the city and south/east, it’s a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO