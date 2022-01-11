Ben Fogle is moved to tears by elderly couple who built an eco-home in the Irish wilderness in the 80s but admit they are getting 'too tired to look after it and don't know who to leave it to'

A couple who dedicated their whole lives to looking after a home they built in the Irish wilderness moved Ben Fogle to tears after they admitted it's become too much work for them to look after, but they have 'no idea' who will take it over.

Austrian Architect Georg and German-born teacher Bettina left Austria in the 1980s and bought 20 acres of land in a remote bog in the peatlands of County Mayo with Bettina's inheritance, where they built their home and raised their children, who now live in Germany.

Speaking in tonight's New Lives in the Wild on Channel 5 told presenter Ben Fogle how there was no running water, electricity or phone line for years after they moved to the remote location.

Now both in their 70s, and having retired from their part-time architecture and teaching jobs, the couple rely on a small pension to survive, and spend their time looking after the house and repairing it.

But approaching the twilight years of their lives, Bettina and Georg admitted to Ben they are too tired to manage the house by themselves, and are now ready to take on the next chapter of their life, even though they don't know who will take over their home when they leave.

Georg and Bettina remained optimistic about the future, even thought they admitted they don't know what it holds for them.

'A cycle has ended again,' Georg said, adding the couple are faced with 'a sea of possibilities.'

They admitted they have no idea who will look after their land when comes the time to leave it, and that they were not actively looking for someone to take over the house, with Bettina saying their children are 'not interested.'

'We weren't looking for you either and you showed up,' Georg told Ben, adding: 'Life presents surprises and opportunities once we open to it.'

Bettina added: 'A part of me says "You have to organise this, you have to plan it, be you have to be sensible, bring people, to make that public aware"

'Another side trusts that when I'm ready, it will just come along our way, so basically we don't know, we only know that we are getting too old, we can't sustain it, we can't manage it,' she said.

The pair chuckled when Ben asked them where they will go once the house is no longer theirs, and said life will offer them 'an ocean of possibilities.'

Georg said he hoped the couple will find 'something new'.

'For the last phase in our life, something exciting and surprising and the right thing for this phase in our life.

'I want life to be lighter and easier and freer, with less stuff that I have to do,' Bettina said, with her husband adding the couple want to enjoy 'the fruits of their life' because they don't have much time left.

Their honesty moved Ben to tears as he was amazed by Georg and Bettina's serene and optimistic demeanour.

The pair met in Austria in 1975 and it was love at first sight. At the time, Georg was working as an architect.

With Bettina having just inherited from her mother, they bought a house in the Austrian countryside, however, they wanted to live an even more remote life, and ended up moving to Ireland.

There, they bought a 20 acre plot of land in the County Mayo peatlands, and set out to build their hone.

Georg designed the house plans, but Bettina assisted him in the design and construction.

Georg told Ben that for the first three years, the couple did not have electricity, and that they did not have water for four years, and no phone for five years.

He said these years spent in 'survival' mode had been an important phase of his and Bettina's life.

Nowadays, the couple grow their own vegetable and fruits, use a compost loo and chop their own wood to warm up.

The land around the house is a fruitful garden that Bettina spends her time looking after, even though she admitted to Ben she is getting increasingly tired.

The pair recounted how they felt when they visited the plot of land that would become their home for the vist time.

'There was no boundaries here, it was a hazy day, I had no idea what the view was, I turned around and saw a flash of light over the lake and it was so pretty,' Georg recalled.

'Without knowing it, I was longing for healing, for inner peace and for somnthing new,' he told Ben.

The presenter said he was fascinated by both Georg and Bettina and could not wait to learn more about them.

Georg was born after the Second World War in Austria, and admitted he grew up in a household that was 'abusive in many different ways.'

He refused to go in further details, saying he has forgiven his parents and feels 'deep love for them.'

'So I don't want to warm something up that is gone,' he said.

After finishing his architecture studies, Georg got married to his first wife, but he admitted he was too focused on his career and the relationship fizzled out, leading to a separation.

He met Bettina through a friend and said he immediately felt at peace with her.

'When I met Bettina, we both felt a kind of peace which was so deep that we said "we want to bring this in our daily life",' he recounted.

Bettina also had a conflicted childhood, having been born in post-WWII Germany.

'It was a huge art of my life, growing up in this destroyed country that was being rebuilt with all the shame and rubble and the history and I didn't like it, I didn't like growing up there, I didn't like the country, I had shame, a lot of it,' she told Ben.

'I soaked it up, I saw the films of the Holocaust, then my mother died and my childhood home was sold,' she said.

'I felt free and open to a new life, I met Georg at the same time, we had money so we said let's put our lives together and let's look for peace and happiness,' she added.

But she went on to tell Ben how Ireland helped her reconnect with her German roots.

'Today I have a strong feeling for Germany, it's been a journey of homecoming, looking for home,' she said.

'It's no mistake I ended up here, Ireland is a country of exile, homecoming, always longing to be home again, I feel a huge connection to that past in this country,' she added.

The couple said that while moving to Ireland and building their house from scratch in adverse weather had been tough, they had grown with the land.

'Every square metre, I have a relationship with,' Georg told Ben.

Bettina added: 'I feel I inhabit this land and this land inhabits me.

And while they admitted looking after the home has been hard work, they don't regret that lifestyle.

'One of the reasons I left Austria was because life was too comfortable,' Georg said.

'I needed to go the extra mile, because this extra mile is life in all its opposites and all its fullness,' he said.

However, Georg got emotional as he told Ben he regrets participating in polluting the Earth.

'When I look back 40 years ago when he decided to move into the countryside and I realised this pollution what we are doing, I think it had to do with the fact I felt disconnected,' he started, before bursting into tears.

'I didn't know what I was doing to the land,' his voice breaking, before admitted he was surprised to be crying, but that knowing he had harmed the land was painful.

'I have hope: I changed myself, so I see that it is possible to change,' he told Ben.

Ben Fogle: News Lives in the Wild airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.