Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We always need more cardigans in our lives — no matter what. We could buy 10 at a time and somehow feel like we have none — especially when we stumble upon a game-changer. They just manage to be the best at everything they do. They’re so comfy. They’re so cute. They can be worn casually and for nicer occasions. And if we know where to shop, they can be super affordable too!

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO