NFL

COVID Running Amok // Antonio Brown Podcast Appearance – 1/11 (Hour 3)

985thesportshub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(00:00) Everybody’s grappling with Omicron’s cases and lack of testing. (17:04) Antonio Brown...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

The Player With the Most Super Bowl Rings

There have been 55 Super Bowls. Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 20 have won Super Bowls. Another 14 have won more than one. At this point, two teams have won six–the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. That makes the odds fairly poor for an NFL player to have a Super Bowl ring. Encrusted with […]
NFL
CBS Boston

How The Patriots Reacted To Their 47-17 Playoff Loss To Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — That was brutal. Embarrassing. Toss in whatever adjective you’d like to describe the Patriots’ 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Bills. No matter how you define it, the loss ended New England’s 2021 season. It was a year that started with some extra juice with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over and a defense that looked to be one of the best in the NFL. There was a lot of hope that the Patriots would be back in the postseason after a one-year absence, and those expectations felt a little low when the Pats shook off a tough...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Arguably one of the greatest linebackers to ever step foot on the football field, Zach Thomas, is still waiting to hear his name called for the Hall of Fame. During his illustrious career, Thomas racked up 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 74 tackles for loss and 17 interceptions. In 13 NFL seasons he earned five All-Pro honors, seven Pro-Bowl appearances and twice lead the league in tackles.
NFL
CBS Boston

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham Thinks Tom Brady Will Retire After This Playoff Run With Bucs

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady plans to play football forever. Or so we think. One ESPN writer — who’s spent a lot of time covering Tom Brady — thinks that the end is much closer for the 44-year-old QB. In an article featuring playoff predictions from different ESPN analysts, writers and personalities, Wickersham shared that he’s got a feeling that this playoff run will be the final one for TB12. “We know that the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger will retire. But I think Tom Brady will, too,” Wickersham said. Wickersham couched the claim by saying it’s “just a hunch.” Still, given that Wickerhsam released a 500-plus-page book...
NFL
CBS Boston

Ups And Downs: Patriots Completely Dominated By Bills In Embarrassing Wild Card Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — So this is how the rest of the NFL felt for 20 years. The Patriots’ return to the postseason after a one-year absence was short-lived, as New England fell to the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game in Orchard Park. Early-round playoff games were merely a formality for the Patriots during the Tom Brady era, but it’s a bit different with Mac Jones under center. The Patriots were completely dominated by the superior Bills on just about every front on Saturday night. Let that simmer for a minute. The superior Bills. The team that New England pummeled for...
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Jerod Mayo To Interview For Broncos Head Coaching Position

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is officially over, which means it’s job interview season for Jerod Mayo. That journey will begin in earnest this week, as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach will be interviewing for the vacant job in Denver, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. #Patriots defensive assistant and de facto coordinator Jerod Mayo will interview for the vacant #Broncos head coach job in the middle of this week. As of now, that’s his only request, but expect 1 or 2 more this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022 Mayo — who may not actually be the de factor defensive coordinator, as Bill Belichick has referenced calls made by his son, Steve, throughout the year — is also expected to be a “leading candidate” for the vacant Texans job. Mayo’s in just his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, after an eight-season playing career in New England. The Patriots’ defense has ranked first, 15th, and fourth in yards allowed during Mayo’s three years on the staff. The Broncos went 19-30 over the past three years under Vic Fangio.
