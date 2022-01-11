On the Market: New Construction Townhouse in Packer Park

Construction is wrapping up on Park House, an eight-story residential building at 500 West 22nd Street in West Chelsea. Alternately addressed as 197 Tenth Avenue, the 33,662-square-foot structure is designed by Annabelle Selldorf of Selldorf Architects for Brantwood Capital and will yield ten residential units atop 1,959 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a main lobby along West 22nd Street. Compass is handling sales and marketing for the homes, which range from one- to four-bedroom units and two duplex penthouses, with pricing from $2.65 million to $12 million. Foundations Group is the general contractor for the building, which is located at the intersection of Tenth Avenue and West 22nd Street, a short distance from the High Line.

