On the Market: New Construction Townhouse in Packer Park
By Sandy Smith
Phillymag.com
4 days ago
A local couple has upgraded this neighborhood near the stadiums and FDR Park with 14 brand-new, solidly built townhouses like this one. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. “You get what you pay for.”. And at the upper...
Construction is wrapping up on Park House, an eight-story residential building at 500 West 22nd Street in West Chelsea. Alternately addressed as 197 Tenth Avenue, the 33,662-square-foot structure is designed by Annabelle Selldorf of Selldorf Architects for Brantwood Capital and will yield ten residential units atop 1,959 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a main lobby along West 22nd Street. Compass is handling sales and marketing for the homes, which range from one- to four-bedroom units and two duplex penthouses, with pricing from $2.65 million to $12 million. Foundations Group is the general contractor for the building, which is located at the intersection of Tenth Avenue and West 22nd Street, a short distance from the High Line.
The owners who acquired this house at auction four years ago are moving on, and they’re leaving it in better shape than they found it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The Steen mansion on Bainbridge Street in...
This magnificent example of Trumbauer channeling 18th-century France serves as an office building now. But you can clearly see the grand residence still hiding in plain sight under those fluorescent lights. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Two Philadelphia...
MOUNTAIN TOP — Jim Cummings, vice president of Marketing at Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services, said Monday two buildings that will be built in the Crestwood Industrial Park will be designed and constructed to be attractive to a variety of manufacturing and industrial operations. “We do not have tenants...
An unusually wide and deep lot gave this house’s architect and builders room to push the envelope. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. You know what a modern Philadelphia rowhouse is supposed to look like, right?. Certainly not...
INGLEWOOD – Inglewood townhouse hits the market and is pleasantly priced for a unit larger than 1,000 square feet. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, and could use an upgrade. Townhouse has two bedrooms, and as many bathrooms, but, is located on Centinela Ave., which is riddled with high speed...
Although construction of the new Butler Transit Authority park and ride lot is complete, work on the building addition is being delayed by material shortages. According to Executive Director John Paul, the 47 space Park and Ride opened for use by commuters to and from Pittsburgh on January 2nd and “a few” are currently taking advantage of the facility daily.
The U.S. industrial market ended 2021 with the fourth quarter yet again breaking records in the amount of industrial space under construction, vacancy and rental rates. That's according to Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE: CWK), which this week found 568.3 million square feet of new industrial space was underway nationally at the end of Q4. That's 54% above 2020 levels.
Level Craft Construction, a 100% woman-owned remodeling and custom building company, is pleased to announce it is expanding its service area to include Buckhead, Brookhaven and Ansley Park. The expansion allows more Atlanta homeowners to experience Level Craft’s impressive renovation and custom home design services. “We are excited to...
For decades, community gardeners have tended to abandoned land in neighborhoods redlined by the insurance industry, neglected by government and ignored by developers. Yet as values rise across the city and builders see opportunity in long-overlooked lots, gardeners find themselves fighting to hold onto the spaces they’ve cultivated. A...
Preferred Home Improvement owner Mike D’Amario, Sr.Image via Preferred Home Improvement. Preferred Home Improvement, a Willow Grove family business, has received national recognition from House & Home for work done on Bucks County homes, as reported in a press release from Elysium Marketing Group, LLC.
SCHENECTADY — A coalition made up of local banks and developers working to expand living options in the city is gearing up to begin its next phase of development along Barrett Street. Live-In Schenectady, a coalition of 15 local organizations, including The Daily Gazette, is seeking to construct 15...
Welcome to 2022! Let’s dig into the Seattle new construction market (you can see the update on Bellevue here.) First, let’s quickly revisit our predictions from last January:. Seattle House and Shoresmith will start sales in the second half of the year Seattle House didn’t start selling, but...
Two historic New York City townhouses that evoke a bygone era hit the market this week for $7.5 million. Located in Greenwich Village on West 4th Street, the homes have been combined to create a “singularly magical retreat,” according to the listing with Debbie Korb of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Downtown Manhattan brokerage.
Chicago’s frenetic housing market shows few signs of slowing as buyers jostled to be first in line after a hyperactive 2021. Two of three homes that had open houses over the weekend were in contract by Monday, Coldwell Banker agent Anne DuBray in Glenview told Crain’s. About 100 people turned up for a one-hour open house at a new 11-unit condo building in Lakeview, John Grafft of Compass told the outlet. Another Coldwell agent, Anthony Rodriguez, took a client to an Albany Park house on the market for just two days, only to find a full schedule of back-to-back showings.
It takes a savvy home seller to negotiate top dollar for their home. That's why GOBankingRates talked to the experts and compiled the 25 best tips on how to add value to your home before you put it on...
The Original Spence Cafe in West Chester has found its place on the online reservation platform OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2021. Laura Smythe and Andy Brownfield served up the news for the Philadelphia Business Journal. To create the list, OpenTable analyzed more than...
You've saved up some money and you're ready to start a home remodeling project. Whether the updates are to prepare your home for the market or simply for your own pleasure, you want to be smart about...
Comments / 0