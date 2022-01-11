ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Not To Break Your Bank On Holidays

 4 days ago

Holidays are where people spend most of their money. Imagine spending Thanksgiving—then you got Christmas ahead of it, and it will then be a series of expenditures. You would be spending on food, new clothes, liquor, and gifts. After which, there’s the New Year celebration where spending is also very likely.

Just a reminder, though, those stated holidays above are not the only festivities celebrated. Thus, your bank is in for breaking if you do not know how to budget and spend wisely.

Additionally, the gatherings and parties you will have to go to will also cost you. You will then ask, “How will one survive the holidays without spending so much?” If you are curious about how you will survive this season, you can use these valuable pointers to help you get through the holidays.

Buy Through Apps That Offer Less

One way to save some cash during holidays is by purchasing items through mobile applications with affiliated money apps. There are a bunch of phone apps today from various companies that offer a good deal for food, clothing, basic necessities, and many more. Sometimes they also provide great discounts during holidays.

Since mobile applications require payment through online transactions, agreements were made for banks and specific second-party companies to distribute payments made online. Additionally, they offer good benefits like discounts and promotions for using their apps, which will help you lessen your expenses.

Having A Budget Is A Must

Another option you can try is to have a specific budget. It only means that you will have a limit for spending during the entire holiday season. The success of this method will depend solely on your ability to manage your expenses.

It includes buying only those that are necessary and avoiding having to spend on things you just want. In other words, you have to prioritize your needs versus your wants. We all have a tendency to spend more than needed. Hence, having a strict budget plan will allow you to discipline yourself regarding overspending.

Use Cash As Payment

Paying through hard cash is one way of saving money on holidays. Most people who have debit and credit cards have the convenience of paying for whatever they want. Although some can resist the excessive spending brought by owning a card, others do not have the strongest will.

Thus, having paper bills and coins with you will limit you to just the amount you have. As a result, you would have an option to spend more or save some for later.

Sentimental Gifts Over Expensive Gifts

Gifts are a crucial part of the holiday season. Family members will spend gifts for Christmas. Perhaps, as a tradition, they would just wrap random gifts to be placed under their Christmas trees. Others would also attend exchange gift parties where the value of the gifts is predetermined. As a result, some would buy expensive ones or stick to the agreed amount.

On the other hand, some others surprise their friends and significant others with something of sentimental value, a simple gift yet full of thoughtfulness. It is either handmade or just a simple request from the other person, not expecting to receive just like what is asked.

Hence, a gift is not necessarily expensive. In fact, in essence, gifts are given to express affection towards someone.

Avail Discounts And Free Shipping Deals

The holiday season is the season of discounts and promotions. Companies and businesses also follow what holidays really mean; giving. Hence, they offer vouchers and free shipping to their valued customers.

Following the premise stated above, you should take advantage of these offers. You will spend less than expected and save you an ample amount of money in return.

Eat At Home Rather Than In Restaurants

What people always overlook when it comes to spending on food is that they tend to go for convenience. Restaurants and fast-food chains are the most convenient, but at the same time, they are also expensive. If you plan to save some cash during the holidays, you should avoid eating outside.

Cook at home as much as possible. You can save an ample sum of your money by doing that. Bring your own lunch at work by preparing beforehand and planning what to cook for dinner. You can imitate recipes of your favorite food and enjoy it in the comfort of your home.

Takeaway

Holidays are a blissful season because it is full of reunions and reconciliations. Families and friends gather to celebrate happily. However, the holiday season is also the season where expenses are high. It is the time of the year when people have new things to buy, delicious food to cook, and gifts for loved ones.

If your goal is to minimize your expenditures and to save some cash somehow, there are options you can try. Having a budget is one while availing discounts and sales can also be effective. You can also ditch eating outside. Whatever strategy suits you, make sure to stick to it and save some during such an expensive season called holidays.

FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: 2022 monthly payment schedule

Americans collecting Social Security can expect larger checks this month. This is thanks to the COLA increase that went into effect this month. Over 64 million Americans will benefit from this. This is the highest COLA increase since 1982. The only other time it came this close was in 2009...
PERSONAL FINANCE
