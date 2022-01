You can take your pick on the most interesting aspect of California winery owner Thomas T. Thomas’ career route. He was a self-taught electric guitar player from Toledo, Ohio, who was given an opportunity to study music at Ohio University despite never having studied music. “I didn’t know you had to audition, so I just showed up trying to register for classes, he told writer Kathy Merchant, who put together an excellent story on Thomas for Vino Ventures back in 2020. “The people in the music office looked at me like ‘who is this kid’?” After a stint as a voice major at Ohio University he would transfer to University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music (CCM). Eventually he would decide to maintain music as a hobby rather than a vocation.

DRINKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO