Best Presidents' Day sales 2022: where to find the best deals

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Is your rug looking a little ragged? Are scratched side tables getting you down? Could your home office use an overhaul? Well, if you spent the last two months crossing names off of your holiday shopping lists, it’s time to turn your attention to upgrading your own living space in 2022. And the first stop on our list: Urban Outfitters. The AT-favorite retailer just kicked off a major home sale that includes deals of up to 40 percent off bedding, furniture, decor, rugs, and more. The sale runs through Monday, Jan. 10, but the best deals are selling out fast, so do yourself a favor and check it out ASAP. Below, we picked out our favorite finds, from double-duty decor to rattan showstoppers, to snag for your space in the new year.

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO