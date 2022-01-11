ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Search // 26 Million Rapid Tests Coming to MA // The Stack – 1/11 (Hour 4)

Cover picture for the article(00:00) Dolphins coaching search: Top candidates for Miami after firing Brian...

The Player With the Most Super Bowl Rings

There have been 55 Super Bowls. Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 20 have won Super Bowls. Another 14 have won more than one. At this point, two teams have won six–the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. That makes the odds fairly poor for an NFL player to have a Super Bowl ring. Encrusted with […]
How The Patriots Reacted To Their 47-17 Playoff Loss To Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — That was brutal. Embarrassing. Toss in whatever adjective you’d like to describe the Patriots’ 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Bills. No matter how you define it, the loss ended New England’s 2021 season. It was a year that started with some extra juice with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over and a defense that looked to be one of the best in the NFL. There was a lot of hope that the Patriots would be back in the postseason after a one-year absence, and those expectations felt a little low when the Pats shook off a tough...
Dolphins head coach search 2022: Eric Bieniemy, Josh McDaniels early favorites to replace Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a search for their next head coach after the team fired Brian Flores one day after the 2021 regular season ended. The move came as a surprise after the Dolphins finished the year 9-8, winning eight of their last nine games, but team owner Stephen Ross indicated their were communication issues within the organization leading to a need for a change. Miami is known to have requested interviews with six coordinators as they begin to throw out a large net to find their next head coach.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
Here’s How to Watch the NFL Playoffs For Free to Find Out Who Makes it to the Super Bowl

The road to the Super Bowl begins! With the postseason finally here, many fans are wondering how to watch the NFL Playoffs without cable this year. The good news is, football fans have plenty of options to stream the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs online—and we’ve rounded up the best picks below. As always, the playoffs mark the start of the National Football League’s (NFL) postseason games. The single-elimination tournament sees several teams match up from each of the league’s two conferences—the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC)—after qualifying based on regular-season records. It all leads up to the...
NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown

Get ready for a three-day weekend unlike any other. Super Wild Card Weekend begins with two games Saturday, continues with a tripleheader on Sunday, and finishes with the debut of a Monday night Wild Card game. The 2021 postseason kicks off Saturday on the heels of the most exciting regular season in NFL history. NFL […] The post NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
Report: Jerod Mayo To Interview For Broncos Head Coaching Position

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is officially over, which means it’s job interview season for Jerod Mayo. That journey will begin in earnest this week, as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach will be interviewing for the vacant job in Denver, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. #Patriots defensive assistant and de facto coordinator Jerod Mayo will interview for the vacant #Broncos head coach job in the middle of this week. As of now, that’s his only request, but expect 1 or 2 more this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022 Mayo — who may not actually be the de factor defensive coordinator, as Bill Belichick has referenced calls made by his son, Steve, throughout the year — is also expected to be a “leading candidate” for the vacant Texans job. Mayo’s in just his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, after an eight-season playing career in New England. The Patriots’ defense has ranked first, 15th, and fourth in yards allowed during Mayo’s three years on the staff. The Broncos went 19-30 over the past three years under Vic Fangio.
NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Message For Tom Brady

Earlier Saturday morning, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself in the headlines. Just two weeks after storming off the field, Brown had a message for his former quarterback. The talented wide receiver said Tom Brady is “his guy,” despite comments to the contrary from last week.
Brian Daboll's ties to Tua Tagovailoa a factor in Dolphins' search for new head coach

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will interview with the Dolphins and Bears following the team's Wild Card game this weekend, and his relationship with Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a significant factor in his potential to merge with that job, league sources said. Daboll was the offensive coordinator at Alabama...
Bills Expect Patriots To Play Heavy Man Coverage, Double Stefon Diggs; Josh Allen Going Sleeveless In Frigid Temperatures

BOSTON (CBS) — The exact reasons for such a thing to reach the public are not quite known, but a report from ESPN detailed how the Bills expect the Patriots to defend their offense on Saturday night. Reporter Dianna Russini tweeted out on Saturday morning that the Bills are expecting a man-heavy approach defensively from the Patriots, with a double team expected for all-world receiver Stefon Diggs. “The Bills are expecting the Patriots to go heavier with man coverage tonight,” Russini tweeted. “They expect the double team on [Stefon] Diggs — with Patriots JC Jackson on the other corner, they believe there...
