Wisconsin football's 2022 schedule to be announced Wednesday

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon. Lanning shared...
Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
When Jahleel Billingsley entered the transfer portal, he instantly became one of the top names available. It may not have fully worked out during this past season in Tuscaloosa but the tight end has all of the potential in the world. On Friday, Billingsley announced he was in Austin, TX,...
Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
It’s only been three days since the Georgia Bulldogs defeated Alabama in the national championship game, but rumors are already swirling about Kirby Smart’s coaching staff for the 2022 season. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken may return to the NFL. Defensive...
Sunday marked the end of the season for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the beginning of a new chapter in the love story of team cheerleader Benjamin Ajani and his boyfriend, Dominic Williams, who surprised Ajani with a marriage proposal at the final game. After the national anthem and...
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz has been at Iowa City since 1999 and is currently the longest tenured head coach in college football. Considering Ferentz’s contract ends in 2025, there was plenty of time to figure out a contract extension if the two sides wanted to keep going together. Apparently there’s no time like the present as Ferentz signed a four-year extension worth $7 million/season to stay at Iowa through the 2029 season.
Mark Whipple is Nebraska's highest-paid assistant coach. The new Husker offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach will make $875,000 in the first year of a two-year deal and $900,000 in the second year, according to a copy of his contract released by the university on Friday morning. The contract runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost's coaching staff rebuild is complete, pending any unexpected movement in the coming weeks and months. Frost on Thursday finalized the hire of former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite to the same position on his coaching staff.
Former UA fullback Chris Gronkowski, the brother of NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski and owner of Ice Shaker, has signed three Wildcats athletes to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. Arizona football players Ma'jon Wright and Christian Young and UA softball player Janelle Meoño all inked endorsement deals with the...
Nebraska's set to host another round of official visitors this weekend as a monthlong dead period over the holidays ends and the February football signing date begins to come into view. The Huskers are hosting four uncommitted prospects — three transfers and high school safety Kylon Griffin (Montgomery, Alabama) —...
Montana State seniors Troy Andersen and Lewis Kidd added to their football honors lists Wednesday when the Walter Camp Foundation named each of the Bobcat stars to its FCS All-America First Team. Andersen became a unanimous All-America, earning first team honors from every organization that chose a squad. The Dillon...
Sean Chambers has suffered three season-ending injuries and maintains two years of eligibility, all without using a medical redshirt. The quarterback played a full 2021 season at Wyoming and led the Cowboys to a 6-2 record in 2019, a season cut short by a knee injury. Chambers, who initially committed to Rutgers, used his regular four-game redshirt in 2018 after breaking his right fibula in the fourth game.
