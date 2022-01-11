Wisconsin football's 2022 schedule to be announced Wednesday

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz has been at Iowa City since 1999 and is currently the longest tenured head coach in college football. Considering Ferentz’s contract ends in 2025, there was plenty of time to figure out a contract extension if the two sides wanted to keep going together. Apparently there’s no time like the present as Ferentz signed a four-year extension worth $7 million/season to stay at Iowa through the 2029 season.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO