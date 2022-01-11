ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Off injury report

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Maxey (COVID-19 protocols) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey's Status vs. Hornets on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting healthier, but they could still potentially miss a few key roster members on Wednesday night. On Wednesday, the Sixers are set to host the Charlotte Hornets in South Philly for the first time this season. Heading into the matchup, the Sixers had several players listed as out in advance.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey help get Philadelphia back in the win column

After showing up flat Wednesday and seeing their seven-game winning streak come to a halt, the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed their long-time rivals, the Boston Celtics, to town Friday evening. Behind stifling defense, led by Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers jumped out to a 32-14 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Lots of guys played well in this one. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Maxey
NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ surprising trade offer for Cam Reddish, revealed

The Atlanta Hawks traded former first-round pick Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks on Thursday for a 2022 first-round pick (via the Charlotte Hornets) and former lottery pick Kevin Knox II. According to The Athletic, the Hawks previously declined the Los Angeles Lakers offer for Reddish: Two second-round picks.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Rich Paul’s message to Daryl Morey, Sixers on Ben Simmons trade

Ben Simmons’ trade saga with the Philadelphian 76ers continues, and if recent rumors are to be believed, his agent Rich Paul remains firm in wanting him out of Philly. Paul recently met with Sixers president Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand to discuss the future of Simmons with the team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Klutch Sports boss highlighted Ben’s mental health issues as the reason for his inability to return to play with the franchise.
NBA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Hawks-Knicks trade

It has been a disappointing start to the season for both the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks. Both were playoff teams last season and now see themselves on the outside looking in for the Eastern Conference playoffs. It appears that both teams are trying to shake things up...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy