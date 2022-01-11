76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Off injury report

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting healthier, but they could still potentially miss a few key roster members on Wednesday night. On Wednesday, the Sixers are set to host the Charlotte Hornets in South Philly for the first time this season. Heading into the matchup, the Sixers had several players listed as out in advance.
After showing up flat Wednesday and seeing their seven-game winning streak come to a halt, the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed their long-time rivals, the Boston Celtics, to town Friday evening. Behind stifling defense, led by Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers jumped out to a 32-14 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Lots of guys played well in this one. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been through a lot during his second season in the league. The 21-year old point guard is taking over the starting point guard duties from Ben Simmons, that in itself is a huge challenge enough, but there has also been off-the-court adversity as well.
Two and a half years ago, Daryl Morey pulled Russell Westbrook out of Oklahoma City with a blockbuster trade. The deal didn’t work out well for Houston, and Westbrook ended up traded to Washington a year and a half later. Now, Westbrook is with the Los Angeles Lakers, and...
The Boston Celtics are reportedly “expected to avoid the tax” this season — as in the NBA’s luxury tax, which the Celtics would pay if the season ended today — according to recent reporting from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. With the Celtics sitting just...
In December, Russell Westbrook played his best basketball as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, stepping up when a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak decimated the team’s roster. But since the turn of the year, Westbrook’s form nosedived — particularly on the offensive end. The 2017 NBA MVP has been...
We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
The New York Knicks acquired forward Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced Thursday night. The Knicks sent forward Kevin Knox II and a 2022 first-round draft pick via the Charlotte Hornets to the Hawks for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick (via Brooklyn).
Ben Simmons’ trade saga with the Philadelphian 76ers continues, and if recent rumors are to be believed, his agent Rich Paul remains firm in wanting him out of Philly. Paul recently met with Sixers president Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand to discuss the future of Simmons with the team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Klutch Sports boss highlighted Ben’s mental health issues as the reason for his inability to return to play with the franchise.
The New York Knicks have recently acquired wing player Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks. Cam Reddish is well known for being a solid 3 and D player (37.9% from beyond the arc in 2021-22) who also has shot creation potential. Given the cost of acquiring Cam Reddish, most people...
The NBA announced on Friday that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for "using profane language during a media interview and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process." Durant's comments came after the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week.
It has been a disappointing start to the season for both the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks. Both were playoff teams last season and now see themselves on the outside looking in for the Eastern Conference playoffs. It appears that both teams are trying to shake things up...
