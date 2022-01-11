ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers' Caris LeVert: Questionable Wednesday

LeVert (conditioning) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. LeVert has...

Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

After blowout, Durant says 'Bulls basketball is back'

The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

How Damian Lillard's injury could affect Bulls

Damian Lillard is not only one of the game's great players, but he has been an exemplary ambassador for the small-market Portland Trail Blazers. So their fan base surely is reeling from Wednesday's news, first reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that the All-Star guard will undergo surgery to address a lingering abdominal injury. Lillard will be sidelined indefinitely for a Portland team that is 16-24 and currently in 10th place in the Western Conference.
NBA
NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
NBA
Boston Celtics
NBA
Basketball
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers And New York Knicks Could Target Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert is one of the best players on the Indiana Pacers. He's a capable guard that can set up his teammates well, but he also provides shot creation in the midrange as well as some ball-handling ability. Currently, LeVert is averaging 17.7 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 4.0 APG. Naturally,...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA

