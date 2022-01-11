Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Joins starting five

In December, Russell Westbrook played his best basketball as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, stepping up when a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak decimated the team’s roster. But since the turn of the year, Westbrook’s form nosedived — particularly on the offensive end. The 2017 NBA MVP has been...
Shaquille O'Neal, who became a partial owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially sold his interest in the NBA club. O'Neal, 49, who retired from the NBA in 2011 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, posted on his official Twitter page that in order to pursue a business interest in the sports gambling world, he had to leave the Kings.
The New York Knicks acquired forward Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced Thursday night. The Knicks sent forward Kevin Knox II and a 2022 first-round draft pick via the Charlotte Hornets to the Hawks for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick (via Brooklyn).
Isiah Thomas is one of the most underrated legends that has ever played the game. There's no question that he is extremely overlooked for someone that managed to win two championships and was the face of the "Bad Boy" Pistons. Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas notably had a rivalry, but...
Indiana Basketball fell to the Hawkeyes in Iowa in a Big Ten matchup. Along with X’s and O’s, superstition may have played a part. The Iowa Hawkeyes welcomed Indiana Basketball to Iowa City last night in a Big Ten battle against two very good basketball teams and two top-tier players in the country. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers by a final score of 83-74. Kris Murray ended up with career highs for the winning team finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
The NBA announced on Friday that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for "using profane language during a media interview and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process." Durant's comments came after the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week.
Earlier this week, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant played 42 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. After the game, he was asked about his heavy workload. Durant wanted to make it clear that he isn’t worried about his workload, but his postgame comment may have crossed the line. “No,...
Donovan Mitchell is the cornerstone superstar of the Utah Jazz. He’s going to be the centerpiece of this franchise for many years to come, and the fact that the team secured him to a massive extension last year serves as a clear testament to this fact. Be that as...
The 2021-22 NBA season's one of the biggest stories is the rise of the Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. The 2019-20 ROY winner was expected to one day become an elite player in the NBA and it seems like Morant has finally taken that step in just the third season of his career.
