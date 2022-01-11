ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Doug McDermott: Still in protocols

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

McDermott remains in COVID-19 protocols as of Tuesday, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports....

www.cbssports.com

expressnews.com

San Antonio Spurs’ Doug McDermott, like his team, fighting to regain rhythm

In the end, it wasn’t the isolation that broke Doug McDermott during his unscheduled six-night stay in Detroit earlier this month. It wasn’t the dwindling amount of entertainment options allowed during an NBA-mandated COVID-19 quarantine, which hit a nadir when McDermott essentially found the end of Netflix. What...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
#Spurs
NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA

