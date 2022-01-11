Pacers' Chris Duarte: Questionable for Wednesday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Shaquille O-Neal, pro-basketball hall-of-famer and one of the greatest players in the history of the game, announced Wednesday that he was out as a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings after nearly a decade with the organization due to a new business venture. “As a result of a new business endeavor, I was required by NBA rules to sell my interest in the Sacramento Kings. I want to thank the fans, the city of Sacramento, Vivek Ranadive and the entire Kings organization for out great partnership,” Shaq said in a message posted to Twitter. Shaq announces he is out...

