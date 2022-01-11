ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors' Otto Porter: Good to go Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Porter (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

After blowout, Durant says 'Bulls basketball is back'

The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
NBA
NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Otto Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors
NBC Sports Chicago

How Damian Lillard's injury could affect Bulls

Damian Lillard is not only one of the game's great players, but he has been an exemplary ambassador for the small-market Portland Trail Blazers. So their fan base surely is reeling from Wednesday's news, first reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that the All-Star guard will undergo surgery to address a lingering abdominal injury. Lillard will be sidelined indefinitely for a Portland team that is 16-24 and currently in 10th place in the Western Conference.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy