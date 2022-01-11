ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors' Gary Trent: Won't play Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Trent (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

After blowout, Durant says 'Bulls basketball is back'

The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Trent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Pelicans#Suns#Si Com
NBC Sports Chicago

How Damian Lillard's injury could affect Bulls

Damian Lillard is not only one of the game's great players, but he has been an exemplary ambassador for the small-market Portland Trail Blazers. So their fan base surely is reeling from Wednesday's news, first reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that the All-Star guard will undergo surgery to address a lingering abdominal injury. Lillard will be sidelined indefinitely for a Portland team that is 16-24 and currently in 10th place in the Western Conference.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Rumors: Los Angeles Looking Into Raptors' Gary Trent Jr.

The Lakers will no doubt be looking to make a few additions by the February trade deadline. With just a few weeks remaining, they have already made it known that they would like to clear up a few roster spots. That could mean that DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore get moved for next to nothing, with the goal being to free up space for someone else.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Hornets end 16-game losing streak to 76ers in 109-98 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Hornets didn’t pop champagne or go wild in the locker room following a win over the Sixers more than five years in the making. There was just a simple message from Gordon Hayward: On to the next game. “We talked about it before the game. We talked about ending the streak,” […]
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy