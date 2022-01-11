Wisconsin football's 2022 schedule to be announced Wednesday

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon. Lanning shared...
Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
It’s only been three days since the Georgia Bulldogs defeated Alabama in the national championship game, but rumors are already swirling about Kirby Smart’s coaching staff for the 2022 season. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken may return to the NFL. Defensive...
When Jahleel Billingsley entered the transfer portal, he instantly became one of the top names available. It may not have fully worked out during this past season in Tuscaloosa but the tight end has all of the potential in the world. On Friday, Billingsley announced he was in Austin, TX,...
Nebraska is still very much in the process of sorting out its 2022 quarterback room, but offensive coordinator Mark Whipple now has a target in the next class, too. The Huskers on Friday offered a scholarship to 2023 quarterback Avery Johnson from Maize, Kansas.
Former UA fullback Chris Gronkowski, the brother of NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski and owner of Ice Shaker, has signed three Wildcats athletes to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. Arizona football players Ma'jon Wright and Christian Young and UA softball player Janelle Meoño all inked endorsement deals with the...
Frost completes coaching staff with former TCU RBs coach Bryan Applewhite. Applewhite, who has over 20 years of experience, is taking over a group that has perhaps as many question marks as any other on the roster.
Montana State seniors Troy Andersen and Lewis Kidd added to their football honors lists Wednesday when the Walter Camp Foundation named each of the Bobcat stars to its FCS All-America First Team. Andersen became a unanimous All-America, earning first team honors from every organization that chose a squad. The Dillon...
University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh filled out his senior staff by naming two deputies Friday.
Marcus Sedberry will lead internal operations and Mitchell Pinta will be in charge of external affairs.
Sedberry was senior associate athletic director for student-athlete success at Baylor and assisted in the department's strategic direction. He also has worked with the athletic departments at UCF and Arkansas and as director of player engagement for...
Daniel Hardy points to the sky after every sack. Fellow Montana State senior Taylor Tuiasosopo makes the same gesture throughout the course of a game day: during the Bobcat Prowl, during the runout, after big plays, after big wins. MSU’s 38-10 Football Championship Subdivision title loss to North Dakota State...
