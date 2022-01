This $1.2 million Grand Junction home has its own tennis court and pool. It's for sale now and has plenty of space and privacy since it's on over three acres. The spacious Grand Junction house was very recently listed and features beautiful views with various ways to make the most of the Western Slope. It's located on one of our favorite roads in Grand Junction and has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO