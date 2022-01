Later tonight you’re going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 9 episode 8, and there’s going to be tension — plenty of tension. If you check out the new video at the bottom of this article via HollywoodLife, you can see a sneak peek that is all about the future for Donald Ressler. At the end of this past episode “Between Sleep and Awake,” he showed that he wants to move forward following the demons and struggles of the past. However, here’s the issue: Addiction isn’t something that you can flip a switch on and you’re instantly better. It lives within you, and that is something he’s having to deal with and reconcile at this point.

