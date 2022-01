The 2021 season for the Seattle Seahawks is in the books, and for the second time in the past five years the team will not be participating in the postseason. Finishing the season with a record below .500 for the first time in the Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson era, many fans have called for changes to the coaching staff, front office and roster. With that in mind, all eyes this week have been on whether or not Jody Allen would decide to make the changes so many have called for over the past few weeks.

