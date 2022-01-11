ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Wisconsin football's 2022 schedule to be announced Wednesday

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago

The University of Wisconsin football team’s 2022 schedule...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart had savage message for Dan Lanning after Georgia win

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon. Lanning shared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Coaching News

It’s only been three days since the Georgia Bulldogs defeated Alabama in the national championship game, but rumors are already swirling about Kirby Smart’s coaching staff for the 2022 season. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken may return to the NFL. Defensive...
NFL
The Spun

Former Alabama Freshman Standout Enters Transfer Portal

Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Be Announced#Football Team#American Football#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Elkhart Truth

Report: MU secondary coach Fletcher leaving for Arizona State

Missouri secondary coach Aaron Fletcher will be leaving the program for a role at Arizona State, according to a report Thursday by Yahoo Sports college football reporter Pete Thamel. MU later confirmed to The Kansas City Star that Fletcher is leaving but not the destination.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Chris McIntosh adds 2 deputy athletic directors to Wisconsin senior staff

University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh filled out his senior staff by naming two deputies Friday. Marcus Sedberry will lead internal operations and Mitchell Pinta will be in charge of external affairs. Sedberry was senior associate athletic director for student-athlete success at Baylor and assisted in the department's strategic direction. He also has worked with the athletic departments at UCF and Arkansas and as director of player engagement for...
WISCONSIN STATE
Elkhart Truth

Sources: Montana State QB Tommy Mellott to undergo ankle surgery

Montana State starting quarterback Tommy Mellott will undergo surgery next week to repair his injured right ankle, sources told 406mtsports.com Friday. Mellott tore a ligament in the ankle, per sources. It happened on the first drive of the Football Championship Subdivision title game loss to North Dakota State last Saturday in Frisco, Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Elkhart Truth

Disappointing moments don't define Tucker Rovig's 'impactful' Montana State career

Tucker Rovig didn’t need to decipher Tommy Mellott’s stoic face to tell he was nervous. He looked at Mellott’s feet. Mellott sat in Montana State’s locker room preparing to start at quarterback for the Bobcats in their Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game against South Dakota State on Dec. 18. A win at Bobcat Stadium would send MSU to its first national title game since 1984. As Mellott sat, his feet tapped.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy