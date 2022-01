CHICAGO (CBS) — For some truck drivers, all they can do is guess and hope they are able to make it under the Chicago Transit Authority Green Line viaduct over Lake Street on the city’s West Side. But some drivers end up getting stuck, and blocking traffic for hours. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek did a little digging Friday, and found what some say could even be a quick fix for a longstanding problem. “A mild earthquake,” said building manager Lucius Merriweather. That is how Merriweather describes what it feels like when a semi-trailer truck barreling down Lake Street got stuck under the CTA Green...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO