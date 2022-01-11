ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France

this is how the patent on which it is based works

By Maria Rivera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quintessential item of the films of the Star Wars Universe, the coveted object of the fans of the saga, the lightsaber. As long as it has been with us for decades through movies, Disney has not yet created a real that really works like the ones in the movies. Although...

Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Left Devastated After Four Hour Wait Ends in Catastrophe

Imagine waiting in line for a Disney attraction for hours, only to end up reaching the front of the line to be told the ride is broken? That was the case for some Guests this past week. At Walt Disney World, arguably the most popular attraction can be found at...
Kaguya-sama: Love is War is growing rapidly, reaching 15 million copies in print

New milestone for Kaguya-sama: Love is War, the highly acclaimed romantic comedy by Aka Akasaka. The manga has in fact reached altitude fifteen million copies in circulation after five years of serialization, an excellent result considering that about a third of the total copies have been sold since last June.
Tower of God arrives in Italy in June, Star Comics shows the Variant Cover of Volume 1

Volume 1 of Tower of God will soon arrive in Italy, and on the occasion of the Star Days 2021 the publishing house has unveiled the first variant cover of the work, signed by Giacomo Bevilacqua. The special version with double dust jacket will be available for all those who have booked the Volume by 6 April, and stars Baam and Rachel.
Gundam creator vows to destroy Kimetsu no Yaiba and Evangelion

Mobile Suit: Gundam was first created in the late 1970s with its original anime series, forged by the prolific creador Yoshiyuki Tomino, and in a recent interview, the creator of anime made an astonishing statement in which he promised to “destroy” the anime’s competitors Kimetsu no Yaiba Y Evangelion.
Godzilla: Netflix’s animated series already has a date and trailer

Netflix has revealed the release date and a new trailer for Godzilla Singular Point, the new animated series that focuses on the character. Along with the trailer, Netflix has confirmed that Godzilla will launch worldwide (outside of Japan) through its platform this June. The trailer, loaded with action on the 13-episode series, shows us a student and an engineer who lead the fight against the unimaginable power that Godzilla supposes, which could end the world as we know it. Take a look:
Apple activates its ‘hashflag’ on Twitter for the April 20 event

The hashflag It has already become a classic of Apple events. During the last hours, the company has activated this symbol on the social network Twitter on the occasion of the presentation on April 20. It is a practice that they have been doing for a couple of years and that serves to animate and publicize the event.
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘The Eternals’ Score Captured the Sound of Space, Love and Its Deviants

Before filming for The Eternals began, composer Ramin Djawadi had lunch with director Chloé Zhao. “I had read the script, and we just sat down,” Djawadi tells The Hollywood Reporter about his first meeting with the Oscar-winner. “We discussed the overarching themes, the organ idea, the whole issue of conflict and belief, memory — all these things.” When they parted, Djawadi — who is known for crafting the score for fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Iron Man and grand sci-fi and fantasy epics like Westworld and Game of Thrones — went home to think about the MCU epic’s immortal heroes while Zhao...
MOVIES
The manga Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru will have an animated adaptation

This year’s ninth issue of the magazine Young Gangan from Square Enix has been published on Amazon for sale next Friday, but in the meantime, the cover of said magazine has revealed that the manga Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru from Shinichi Fukuda it will be counting on an animated adaptation, for the moment it is what is known so far and we will have to wait a little longer to know the first details.
My Dress-up Darling, Official: Fukuda’s Outstanding Ecchi Comedy To Get An Anime!

Sono Bisque Doll wa koi o suru, the Shinichi Fukuda manga also known as My Dress-Up Darling or with the simple abbreviation Sono Bisque Doll, will soon receive an anime adaptation as announced by Square Enix’s Young Gangan monthly. No release date has been revealed at the moment, but the most probable hypothesis is the generic 2022.
The first Oculus Gaming conference will take place this April 21

Oculus has announced that they will offer their first gaming conference on April 21 and that they will give news about Pistol Whip, Lone Echo 2, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge and others. Oculus has revealed details of the conference in a post on the company’s blog,...
Tokyo Revengers: the premiere is a success, here is the warm welcome of the web

One of the most anticipated anime of this spring 2021 schedule has finally made its official debut. Let’s talk about the animated adaptation of Ken Wakui’s work Tokyo Revengers. Will the premiere be able to meet the very high expectations of the community? Let’s find out the reaction of viewers on social networks.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna is ready to bewitch you in this female cosplay

The animated transposition of Jujutsu Kaisen introduced many spectators to the incredible, and dangerous, universe created by the mangaka Gege Akutami, showing the beginning of the adventure of the young Yuji Itadori alongside numerous characters, some of them particularly extravagant, such as the Cursed Spirit Sukuna. Despite Sukuna remained quiet...
86 Eighty-Six: the new anime from the creators of Sword Art Online

Characterized by a truly sizeable number of productions, and a desire to experiment with the forms and content of their work, the A-1 Pictures studio has long been looking for a new jewel to add to its “crown”. Waiting for his franchise peak, Sword Art Online, returns to show itself with the new SAO: Progressive project, and that the main series is also carried forward (whether it concerns the short span of Moon Cradle, or that you go directly to Unital Ring), the Japanese studio has decided to embark on a new, great, adventure, bringing to our attention the animated version of the light novel 86 – Eighty-Six, the result of the pen of a great author such as Asato Asato.
Variety

How ‘Eternals’ Found VFX Inspiration in Jack Kirby, Manga and Sea Creatures

Last year, Chloe Zhao made the leap from independent films to Marvel with “Eternals,” which is now streaming on Disney Plus. For Zhao to bring the story to life, one person who was important to her journey was visual effects supervisor Stephane Ceretti. Before Zhao had even shot the Oscar-winning “Nomadland,” Zhao had met Ceretti. For “The Eternals,” she continued shooting on practical locations, working in natural light and utilizing the magic hour instead of being in a studio working against green and blue screen. Zhao explains, “Planet Earth is such a big part of the emotional arc of the story that...
MOVIES

