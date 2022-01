(Sacramento, CA) — California’s workplaces will have to update their COVID-19 safety protocols this week. The new workplace rules are set to change Friday with stricter requirements in place for employee testing and mask-wearing. Under the updated safety measures, employers must provide COVID-19 testing at no cost to employees after exposure to the virus. Self-administered or at-home tests will no longer be allowed. Employees are still required to wear masks indoors, but Cal-OSHA has tightened its definition of what qualifies as a face covering. The new definition includes a surgical mask, medical procedure mask, a respirator or a fabric mask with at least two layers.

