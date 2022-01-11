How to eat rice without guilt if you have type 2 diabetes

Having diabetes requires you to be vigilant about your diet and exercise habits.

You have to watch what you eat every day to ensure that your blood sugar doesn’t rise to an unhealthy level.

Monitoring the carbohydrate count and glycemic index (GI) score of the foods you eat can make controlling your diabetes easier.

The GI ranks food based on how they can affect your blood sugar.

Rice is rich in carbohydrates and can have a high GI score. If you have diabetes, you may think that you need to skip it at dinner, but this isn’t always the case.

In this video, Dr. Ergin explains how to enjoy rice without causing blood sugars.

If you have diabetes type 2 and enjoying the rice but do not want to raise blood sugar, this may help you.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about nutrition, please read studies about diet that could help reduce high blood pressure, diabetes, and findings of the common chemical in food that could harm your blood pressure.

Source: SugarMD (Shared via CC-BY)