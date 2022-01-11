ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

How to eat rice without guilt if you have type 2 diabetes

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iP9HB_0dj0PSGD00

Having diabetes requires you to be vigilant about your diet and exercise habits.

You have to watch what you eat every day to ensure that your blood sugar doesn’t rise to an unhealthy level.

Monitoring the carbohydrate count and glycemic index (GI) score of the foods you eat can make controlling your diabetes easier.

The GI ranks food based on how they can affect your blood sugar.

Rice is rich in carbohydrates and can have a high GI score. If you have diabetes, you may think that you need to skip it at dinner, but this isn’t always the case.

In this video, Dr. Ergin explains how to enjoy rice without causing blood sugars.

If you have diabetes type 2 and enjoying the rice but do not want to raise blood sugar, this may help you.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about nutrition, please read studies about diet that could help reduce high blood pressure, diabetes, and findings of the common chemical in food that could harm your blood pressure.

Source: SugarMD (Shared via CC-BY)

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Top 10 worst foods for people with diabetes

One part of living with diabetes everyone has to think about is what they eat. Eating the recommended amount of food from the five food groups, including lots of fruit and vegetables, will provide you with the nutrients you need to live a healthy life. Matching the amount of food...
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Diabetes Care#Gi
healththoroughfare.com

Healthy Reasons Why You Should Eat More Popcorn

Popcorn isn’t just for the movies and ball games. This tasty treat is a nutritious snack that can be eaten anytime. Often enjoyed as a movie night snack, popcorn is also an easy breakfast when you’re short on time. The added benefits of popcorn make it a healthy alternative to many different snacks. It’s simple to make and fun to eat. It can be made with oil, salt, or butter and flavored with herbs or spices like garlic powder and parsley.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
marthastewart.com

Do You Like Grapes? New Research Suggests the Fruit May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Attack

Like vegetables, fruits should be an essential part of your diet. After all, the seed-bearing foods contain important vitamins, nutrients, and fiber that contribute to your overall health. But some fruits are better for you than others, as StudyFinds.org reveals that findings from University of California, Los Angeles, suggest that grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
NUTRITION
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Foods to Eat When You Have High Blood Pressure

If you’ve been diagnosed with hypertension, or high blood pressure, your doctor has probably advised you to make a number of lifestyle modifications, such as exercise and dietary changes. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), eating a diet of nutrient-rich, low-sodium foods can lower blood pressure naturally.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
thekatynews.com

Best vitamins for the immune system

We all want one thing, and that is a healthy immune system. However, do you understand the importance of your diet when it comes to a healthy immune system? We have stopped consuming fresh fruits and vegetables, which is the main reason behind our weak immune systems. In recent years,...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

What you need to know about diabetes drug metformin

Metformin, sold under the brand name Glucophage among others, is the first-line medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, particularly in people who are overweight. It is also used in the treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder causing enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy